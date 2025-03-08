Saturday, March 8, 2025
Ajaita Shah takes over PM Modi’s social media, shares her journey of empowering rural women

New Delhi, March 8: Ajaita Shah, Founder and CEO of Frontier Markets, took over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s social media account on Saturday as part of his special initiative for International Women’s Day, sharing her inspiring journey of empowering rural women.

Taking to PM Modi’s X account, Shah wrote, “A financially empowered woman is a confident decision-maker, independent thinker, architect of her own future, and a maker of modern India! And, our nation is taking the lead in building financially empowered women.”

Highlighting her two-decade-long journey, Shah emphasised her commitment to addressing the challenges faced by women in rural areas, including financial struggles and limited access to infrastructure.

“One issue that remained close to my heart was the challenges women face in rural areas. These challenges could be financial, access to infrastructure, and more. Thus, I have spent the last two decades mitigating this. And I feel proud that not only have I been able to make a difference, but I am also seeing many more women rising to the occasion and doing the same,” she mentioned.

Ajaita Shah founded Frontier Markets in 2011 with a resolve to empower rural women by creating economic opportunities for them. Through her efforts, she said, a “powerful network of thousands of women” has emerged, driving self-reliance and providing livelihoods to others.

“It is gladdening that over the last few years, there are very meaningful conversations, happening on this subject. With things like bank coverage, social security, access to better healthcare, and improved sanitation, women are finding it much easier to pursue their dreams and create value for society,” she added.

Shah highlighted how technology has played a pivotal role in empowering rural women through skill development and financial inclusion. “Our emphasis has always been on integrating technology to ensure skilling and financial inclusion of women. It would amaze you all, the ease with which India’s women are adapting to technology. Our ‘Meri Saheli App’ is a small contribution to harnessing tech and AI to help rural women becomengths of our women in diverse areas like agriculture, healthcare, consumer durables, and financial literacy,” she added.

Encouraging women to participate in India’s entrepreneurs. It has also enabled the world to see the stre growth story, Shah wrote, “Today, our nation can’t be ignored by the world. We are a promising market with an innovative spirit. And this journey will get even stronger with women’s participation. I will urge all women to become a part of the India Story. A lot of women have shown how to break barriers and achieve this. My own experience says that the sky is the limit. Be self-reliant and give a better life to future generations.”

This social media initiative was announced by PM Modi during his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address last month, where he invited inspiring women from across the country to take over his social media accounts and share their stories. The initiative aims to provide a platform for women achievers to inspire others and promote their contributions to nation-building.

IANS

