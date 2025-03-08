Bangladeshi women remain in distress as world celebrates International Women’s Day

Dhaka, March 8: The statistics on violence against women in Bangladesh have exposed the grim reality in the country under the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government. As the world is celebrating International Women’s Day on Saturday under the theme “For ALL Women and Girls: Rights, Equality, Empowerment,” details emerging from the strife-torn country are troubling.

Addressing the situation of violence against women in Bangladesh that remained troubling since last year, with shocking numbers reported in the first two months, Fauzia Moslem, President of Bangladesh Mahila Parishad, said, “Society is descending into chaos, where lawlessness and criminal impunity are growing. The failure of law enforcement, compromises, and lack of accountability are empowering criminals.”

Speaking to the leading Bangladeshi newspaper, The Daily Star, she said that if society, as a whole, does not wake up, tackling this crisis will be extremely difficult. “Justice is being replaced by negotiation, giving more power to those who oppose women’s rights and exploit the system,” she said, noting that complacency, the silence of authorities, including women in leadership roles, and a general disregard for the law, all are fuelling growing hostility towards women.

A report by the Manabadhikar Shongskriti Foundation (MSF) in Dhaka revealed that February 2025 documented 295 incidents of violence against women and children, 24 more than in January.

The report noted that Islamic fundamentalist groups, terrorists, and other extremist elements play a visible role in these incidents, posing a serious threat to women’s safety, reports the country’s leading daily, The Dhaka Tribune.

A total of 21 women from various professions told local media that they experienced sexual harassment outside the home within the last three months. The women, aged between 19 and 48 and residing in Dhaka, reported multiple instances of street harassment.

They also said that they have been too afraid to protest recently, fearing that they might be overwhelmed by a mob. One of the victims said, “I was attacked for protesting. During an argument with a rickshaw puller about the fare, a group of people surrounded me, threw me on the road, and covered me with a blanket because I was speaking loudly to an elderly man. The rickshaw puller said offensive things, and I ran away.”

According to Dhaka-based human rights organisation Ain o Salish Kendra, in February, 46 women were victims of rape in the country, 22 of whom were under 18. In January, this number was 39, including 15 minors.

In response to the rise in violence against women in Bangladesh, the University Teachers’ Network issued a statement highlighting, “Post-uprising Bangladesh has seen an increase in sexual violence, harassment, hatred, and other forms of oppression against women.

Women are being humiliated in various ways across different social spheres. Every act of oppression and injustice must be investigated, judged, and punished properly.” Bangladesh has witnessed a surge in protest movements in recent months, with many demanding the resignation of the Home Affairs Advisor Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, holding him accountable for the degrading law and order situation nationwide. With the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government assuming power in Bangladesh, several cases of sexual violence against women were reported.

The Bangladesh Mahila Parishad earlier condemned the increasing incidents of crime against women while questioning the effectiveness of law enforcement in Bangladesh, according to local media reports.

