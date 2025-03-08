Indian Navy hails women officers for historic voyage on International Women’s Day

New Delhi, March 8: The Indian Navy on Saturday lauded two women officers from the Navika Sagar Parikrama II expedition for their remarkable courage in sailing through the challenging waters of the South Atlantic Ocean, marking a significant milestone in women’s empowerment within the armed forces.

Lt Cdr Dilna and Lt Cdr Roopa have braved fierce tides, sailed through storms, and demonstrated that the oceans — like the world — have no limits for their courage, the Navy stated while extending its appreciation.

Navika Sagar Parikrama II is a testament to changing times, showcasing how the Indian Navy is at the forefront of empowering women. The two officers embarked on this global circumnavigation mission aboard INSV Tarini in October 2024, undertaking a formidable challenge that underscores their exceptional endurance and skill.

Taking to X, the Indian Navy posted, “On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Adm Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of Navy Staff, and all personnel of the Indian Navy salute Lt Cdr Dilna & Lt Cdr Roopa.”

expedition, which involves navigating thousands of nautical miles through unpredictable weather, is a powerful symbol of Nari Shakti, the Navy stated. “With unwavering resilience, calm demeanour, and meticulous planning during prolonged periods of harsh maritime conditions, they exemplify the exceptional capabilities of women today,” read the X post, accompanied by a video capturing the officers’ journey through the vast ocean

Extending her wishes on International Women’s Day, Lt Cdr Dilna shared an inspiring message. “To all the strong women in my life and around the world, I wish you a very happy International Women’s Day.

Today, we celebrate our strength, resilience, and willpower. Each one of you has inspired me, motivated me, and made a difference in my life,” she said. “Let us remember that our voice, our story, and our presence matter. Never let anyone bring you down. Let’s stand together — independent, respectful, and supportive of one another. As I sail with Lt Cdr Roopa, I am reminded of the power of female friendship and the strength to overcome any challenges in life,” she added.

Lt Cdr Roopa echoed the sentiment, dedicating her message to the women who have influenced her journey. “To all the mothers, daughters, sisters, friends, colleagues, and aunts — you have made a difference in my life and ignited a spark in me that has helped me chase my dreams. You have given me the strength and courage to grow from a girl to a woman, breaking stereotypes along the way,” she said.

Encouraging women to embrace their potential, she urged, “Prioritise yourself, and everything else will fall into place. I am grateful to live in a society where support for women and unity among us is growing stronger. Let’s uplift and empower one another, seize opportunities, and remember — we can be change-makers, leaders, innovators, and even sailors.”

As the officers continue their historic voyage, their journey stands as an inspiration, proving that determination and perseverance can break barriers and redefine possibilities for women in India and beyond.

IANS