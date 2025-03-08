USTM celebrates International Women’s Day with empowering Initiatives

Guwahati, March 8: The University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) today observed International Women’s Day with great fervor, as various departments organized special events to honor and empower women.

The Centre for Gender Studies and the Department of Economics jointly celebrated Women’s Day with an empowering session dedicated to the housekeeping staff of USTM. The session, themed “Self-care Matters: Prioritizing Women’s Health & Financial Literacy,” focused on promoting well-being and financial awareness among women, according to a Press release.

The Department of Social Work hosted a special session on the theme “Celebrating Her Rights: Empowerment of Women in India.” The session was conducted by Smti. Felicita Majaw, Former Member of the Meghalaya State Women Commission and Former English Lecturer at Nongstoin College, who shared valuable insights into women’s rights and empowerment in India.

The Department of Computer Science conducted an outreach program titled “Celebrating the Strength and Stories of Women: Honoring a Lifetime of Wisdom and Experience.” The event took place at Sampriti Hewa Foundation, Bhetapara, Guwahati, where students engaged with women to acknowledge their resilience and contributions to society.

On this occasion, the Department of Physiotherapy organized a day-long Free Physiotherapy Camp exclusively for women, providing essential health consultations and promoting physical well-being.

The Department of Commerce held an outreach program on “Women’s Health and Hygiene” at Assisi School, Noksikgittim, Ri Bhoi, where female students received awareness sessions and sanitary pad distributions. USTM faculty members visited the school and felicitated Sister Alphonsa, Head Teacher of Assisi School. A session on women’s health and hygiene was conducted by Dr. Trishna Sharma, Assistant Professor, Department of Prasuti Tantra and Stree Roga, IA Ayurvedic Medical College. Additionally, the department hosted a talk on “Women’s Empowerment through Banking and Financial Inclusion,” with Ms. Pubali Hazarika, Senior Manager, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Guwahati, as the resource person.

The faculty members and students of the University School of Law and Research (USLR) conducted an outreach program in Tamulikuchi, 13th Mile, to educate the local community about their rights related to the First Information Report (FIR). As part of the initiative, students performed a practical demonstration by enacting a mock FIR filing at a police station, providing the locals with a clear, step-by-step understanding of the process.

Among other departments, the Department of Earth Science organized a special event to commemorate Women’s Day. The Department of Sociology did a screening of the film “Village Rockstars” as part of its Best Practice Movie Club initiative. The Department of Political Science hosting a lecture on “Women & Empowerment: Expectations & Realities” to encourage discussions on gender equality and societal progress.