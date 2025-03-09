Sunday, March 9, 2025
spot_img
NATIONAL

Fraud, lies: Atishi slams BJP over delay in Mahila Samridhi Yojana implementation

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, March 9 :AAP MLA and former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Sunday criticised the BJP-led government in Delhi for failing to implement the Mahila Samridhi Yojana, accusing the party of misleading voters with “lies” and “fraud” to win elections.

The criticism came a day after Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta approved the scheme, which aims to provide Rs 2,500 monthly financial assistance to eligible women. The scheme, branded as “Modi ki Guarantee,” was passed in a Cabinet meeting chaired by CM Gupta on Saturday.

The scheme is designed to benefit 15-20 lakh women between the ages of 18 and 60 from families with an annual income of up to Rs 3 lakh, particularly those from Below Poverty Line (BPL) sections.

According to the eligibility criteria, beneficiaries must have been residents of Delhi for the past five years and possess a bank account linked to their Aadhaar number.

Beneficiaries are expected to register online, with a software system ensuring multi-level verification to prevent fraudulent claims, similar to the Union government’s Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) programme.

However, Atishi lashed out at the BJP government, claiming that despite the March 8 deadline set by the party, no money had been credited to beneficiaries’ accounts, nor had any registration process commenced.

“Before the Delhi elections, PM Modi had promised the women of Delhi that on March 8, an amount of Rs 2,500 would be deposited in the accounts of all eligible women. He asked women to link their phone numbers to their bank accounts, assuring them they would receive a message confirming the deposit. But what happened on March 8? Neither Rs 2,500 was credited nor was a registration website launched,” Atishi said while speaking to IANS.

She further claimed that instead of fulfilling the promise, the BJP government merely formed a committee of four ministers.

“The women of Delhi know that forming a committee is often a tactic to delay schemes indefinitely. The committee will sit for years, but the promised money will never reach the beneficiaries,” the former Delhi CM said.

Atishi also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of deceiving the people of Delhi.

“It has been proved that PM Modi lied to the women of Delhi. The promise has turned out to be a fraud. After today, the people of Delhi — and indeed the entire country — will not trust ‘Modi ki Guarantee.’ People now know that he makes big promises before elections and backtracks afterwards,” she added.

–IANS

Previous article
ED ends raids at TASMAC headquarters in Chennai, seizes cash and documents
Next article
Senior BJD leader Ananta Das passes away
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Govt extends duty-free import of yellow peas to keep inflation in check

New Delhi, March 9 : The Government has extended the duty-free import of yellow peas by three months...
NATIONAL

DMK calls for nationwide opposition to delimitation exercise

Chennai, March 9:The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has decided to mobilise political parties across India to oppose the...
NATIONAL

Telangana tunnel tragedy: Cadaver dogs identify human presence under rubble

Hyderabad, March 9 (IANS) The 15-day-long operation to trace eight missing people inside the partially collapsed SLBC tunnel...
NATIONAL

Always at forefront of protecting animals: PM Modi on opening of India’s 58th Tiger Reserve

New Delhi, March 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday celebrated the establishment of the country's 58th and...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Govt extends duty-free import of yellow peas to keep inflation in check

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 9 : The Government has extended...

DMK calls for nationwide opposition to delimitation exercise

NATIONAL 0
Chennai, March 9:The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has decided...

Telangana tunnel tragedy: Cadaver dogs identify human presence under rubble

NATIONAL 0
Hyderabad, March 9 (IANS) The 15-day-long operation to trace...
Load more

Popular news

Govt extends duty-free import of yellow peas to keep inflation in check

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 9 : The Government has extended...

DMK calls for nationwide opposition to delimitation exercise

NATIONAL 0
Chennai, March 9:The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has decided...

Telangana tunnel tragedy: Cadaver dogs identify human presence under rubble

NATIONAL 0
Hyderabad, March 9 (IANS) The 15-day-long operation to trace...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge