Govt constitutes panel to design new Secretariat building in NST

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 8: The Meghalaya government has constituted a committee to select the design for the upcoming Meghalaya Secretariat Building at New Shillong Township.

It is learned that Chief Minister Conrad Sangma is heading the committee responsible for finalising the design. To ensure the best outcome, the government has invited tenders from both national and international design firms to select the most suitable firm for the project.

Earlier in January, the government laid the foundation stone for the New Meghalaya Secretariat at New Shillong Township. Officials are optimistic that within three years, some of the civil secretariat buildings will be completed.

The secretariat is being constructed on 53 acres at an estimated cost of Rs 1,188 crore.

The Secretariat and Directorate complex will be built in two phases. The first phase will include 68 offices, a 700-seat auditorium, and facilities for 1,829 staff members.

In the second phase, the complex will expand to a floor area of 1.25 lakh sq. m, accommodating 56 directorate offices, facilities for 4,746 staff, and two auditoriums with a capacity of 200 persons each.