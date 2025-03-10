CM misleading people over scholarships delay: BJP

SHILLONG, March 9: The state BJP has indirectly accused Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma of misleading the public over the delayed disbursement of scholarships.

The party said that while the hold-up stems from the state’s failure to fulfil its obligations, the blame is being unfairly shifted onto the Centre.

According to the BJP, the Chief Minister’s attempt to pass the buck to the central government is nothing more than a smokescreen to hide the state’s inefficiency — particularly its repeated failure to submit the mandatory 10% contribution and the finalised list of beneficiaries, without which the Centre cannot release the remaining funds directly to students’ accounts.

Earlier, Sangma blamed New Delhi, claiming the delay was due to the Centre’s failure to release funds on time. But the BJP isn’t buying this excuse.

“That is what they are saying, but who is responsible for submitting the names of the beneficiaries and the 10% contribution? It’s the state’s job. I have repeatedly asked the government whether they are submitting their share on time, but there is only silence,” state BJP vice president Bernard N Marak said.

Stating that failing to release its share of funds for central schemes has blocked crucial financial aid meant for thousands of beneficiaries, he alleged that this negligence has caused widespread delays in the disbursement of scholarships, job cards, and welfare benefits — a burden unfairly shifted to the Centre by the state’s leadership.

Pointing out that while the Centre provides 90% of the funds, he said the state must first submit the list of beneficiaries and its share before the Centre transfers the funds directly to the people’s accounts.

“However, the state has repeatedly failed to fulfil this requirement. The problem at the grassroots remains the same — those who are supposed to benefit are simply not getting what they deserve,” Marak said.

“No matter how much we raise the issue, the state never listens, nor does it try to rectify the situation,” he said, expressing hopelessness.

The BJP alleged that the state’s failure to provide its share is not limited to scholarships but extends to multiple schemes, including MGNREGA, Kisan cards, and free rice distribution programmes. “Everything is online now. Direct benefit transfers have cut out middlemen, so the Centre no longer sends 90% of the funds to the state — they deposit it directly into the beneficiaries’ accounts,” Marak said.

“But the state still has to do its part by finalising the names of beneficiaries and paying its 10% share. Without that, the Centre cannot release the remaining 90%,” he added.

Even in the case of free rice distribution, the BJP accused the state of failing to cover the carriage charges — the cost of transporting rice to distribution points. Instead of bearing this cost as required, the state has allegedly pressured dealers to pass the burden onto beneficiaries by deducting one or two kilos of rice per person — a clear violation of the programme’s purpose.

“The state should not blame the Centre. It is their duty to finalise the list of beneficiaries, submit their 10% contribution, and only then can the Centre release the funds directly into people’s accounts,” Marak said.

According to the BJP, the situation has left thousands of people — students, farmers, and the poor — caught in a bureaucratic crossfire, waiting for aid that has already been sanctioned by the Centre but remains blocked due to the state’s inaction.