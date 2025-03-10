Ronnie not joining NPP, says Hamlet

SHILLONG, March 9: The NPP state leadership has denied reports of Congress legislator Ronnie V Lyngdoh joining the party, stating that they have not received any feelers from the Congress MLA on his keenness to join the ruling party.

Talking to The Shillong Times on Sunday, NPP state working president Hamletson Dohling said that the party leadership is not aware of any such development.

The Congress leadership has attempted to contact Lyngdoh, who is the lone legislator of the grand old party, after reports that he was likely to shift his allegiance to the ruling NPP.

A Congress source has confirmed that party president Vincent H Pala has reached out to Lyngdoh over the phone to discuss the issue. The party leadership has also discussed the issue internally.

“There has been some internal discussion within the party. Ronnie was not there and we don’t know for sure whether he is shifting camp or not,” the source said.

Although Lyngdoh has reportedly sent feelers to the NPP leadership, the final decision rests with senior NPP leaders, particularly Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.

Lyngdoh had previously been asked whether he would remain with the Congress despite its turbulent phase, and he had stated that his decision would be guided by the wishes of his constituents.