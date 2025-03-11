Relationship of faith between India and Mauritius major basis of our friendship: PM Modi

Port Louis, March 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed the deep-rooted cultural connection between India and Mauritius, that he said is evident in the warmth of the diaspora present in the Indian Ocean archipelago nation.

“Our forefathers were brought here from various regions of India. When we consider the diversity in language, dialects, and eating habits, this place truly represents a mini-Hindustan — a miniature India!” said PM Modi while addressing a community programme in Port Louis during his ongoing two-day State visit to the country at the invitation of Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam.

This is PM Modi’s first visit to Mauritius since 2015 when he had outlined India’s Vision SAGAR – Security and growth for All in the Region – which along with ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy, ‘Act East’ policy, ‘Think West’ policy and ‘Connect Central Asia’ policy continues to guide New Delhi’s approach to the neighbourhood and beyond while strengthening historical and civilizational ties at the same time.

“10 years ago, on this very date, I was in Mauritius. Whenever I come to Mauritius, I feel as if I have come among my own people. There is a feeling of belonging in the air, the soil and the water here,” he said, adding that Mauritius remains at the heart of India’s SAGAR vision.

“Mauritius is not just a partner country. For us, Mauritius is family. This bond is deep and strong, rooted in history, heritage and human spirit. When Mauritius faces a crisis, India is the first to respond. When Mauritius prospers, India is the first to celebrate,” he told the gathering at the event which also included PM Ramgoolam, ministers from his cabinet, diplomats, top dignitaries besides members of the Indian community in the country.

At the start of the event, Mauritius Prime Minister Ramgoolam announced his government’s decision to bestow the country’s highest honour ‘The Grand Commander of the Order of the Star’ and Key of the Indian Ocean’ to Prime Minister Modi.

Only five foreign dignitaries, none of them Indian, have received the honour before PM Modi, including South Africa’s first democratically elected President Nelson Mandela who fought against Apartheid. It is also the 21st international award bestowed upon him by a country.

“The people and the government of Mauritius have decided to confer upon me their highest civilian honour. I humbly accept this decision with great respect. This is not just an honour for me, it is an honour for the historic bond between India and Mauritius,” said PM Modi.

In a special gesture, Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday handed over OCI (Overseas Citizen Of India) cards to Mauritius President Dharambeer Gokhool and First Lady Vrinda Gokhool. During his address, the PM mentioned that a decision has been made to extend the OCI Card to the seventh generation of the Indian diaspora in Mauritius.

“When Pran Pratishtha was organised in Ayodhya, our wait of 500 years ended, there was the same enthusiasm and celebration in India, we saw an equally big celebration here in Mauritius. Understanding your sentiments, Mauritius had then also declared half-day holiday. This relationship of faith between India and Mauritius is a major basis of our friendship,” said PM Modi.

He also recalled his first visit to Mauritius in 1998 for the International Ramayana Conference.

“At that time, I was not even in any government post. I had come here on the salary of a common worker. What a coincidence, Naveen ji was the Prime Minister at that time too. Now when I became the Prime Minister, Naveen ji came to Delhi to attend my swearing-in ceremony. The faith and feeling that I had for Lord Ram and Ramayana many years ago, I still feel it today,” he said.

