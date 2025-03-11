Six dead, over 100 taken hostage as armed men attack train in Pakistan’s Balochistan

Islamabad, March 11: A passenger train in Pakistan’s Balochistan province came under a major attack on Tuesday, forcing the train to derail and allowing enough time for the attackers to take over 100 passengers hostage.

As per latest reports, at least six people are confirmed dead while several others have been injured in the terror incident. The attack was carried out on Jaffar Express passenger train when it was crossing from Ab-e-Ghum area of Mach Town in the Kachhi district (formerly named Bolan District) of Balochistan province.

Details reveal that about six armed men opened fire on the train. The heavy firing forced the train off the track, spreading panic among the passengers. Pakistan-based militant group Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the attack, stating that it had taken over 100 passengers as hostages.

“The Baloch Liberation Army has carried out a strategic operation in Mashkaf, Dhadar, Bolan, seizing control of the Jaffar Express by derailing it. During the resistance, six military personnel were killed while over 100 passengers have been taken into the BLA custody,” read a statement issued by BLA.

The latest attack is by far one of the biggest conducted by BLA in recent times. The BLA claims of taking 100 hostages, majority of them security personnel, have not been confirmed or verified by the security forces till now.

A cleansing operation to take out the attackers and rescue the hostages from militant custody is underway. Local media cited that railway officials have deployed emergency protocols and facilities in nearby hospitals activated as ambulances have been dispatched from Sibi.

“Security forces have reportedly surrounded the area around Mach mountains, which is known for its difficult terrain. The authorities have deployed additional convoys to assist in the operation. Sources further indicated that explosives may have been used to damage the railway tracks before the firing began, and the driver was among those seriously injured. The gunmen have reportedly continued to fire sporadically, with ongoing efforts to free the hostages and secure the passengers,” reported Express Tribune.

IANS