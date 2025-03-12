Wednesday, March 12, 2025
News AlertSPORTS

All-England badminton: Sindhu crashes out in opening round

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

New Delhi, March 12: Two-time Olympic medallist P.V. Sindhu suffered a disappointing first-round exit from the All-England Badminton Championship 2025, losing to South Korea’s Kim Ga-eun in Birmingham on Wednesday.

Despite a promising start, the World No. 16 fell 21-19, 13-21, 13-21, extending her struggles at this prestigious Super 1000 tournament. Sindhu had looked in control in the opening game, surging to a 19-12 lead.

However, Kim fought back to save seven game points before Sindhu eventually closed it out 21-19. Letting out a roar of relief, Sindhu seemed poised to build on the momentum. But what followed was a complete shift in control. Kim dictated the rallies in the next two games, capitalizing on Sindhu’s lack of rhythm and movement.

The Indian, playing with visible taping on her right knee, struggled to respond to Kim’s cross-court placements and decisive net play. In the decider, Sindhu looked deflated as Kim maintained her intensity, sealing victory in just over an hour.

The loss marks Sindhu’s fourth consecutive early exit at the All-England Open since her semifinal run in 2021, further highlighting her inconsistencies on this stage. Having missed the Paris Olympics medal podium last year, Sindhu has been seeking a fresh start under her new Indonesian coach Irwansyah Adi Pratama, whom she teamed up with in January 2025.

She began the year with a quarterfinal run at the India Open but was sidelined with a hamstring injury in February. Her return at the All-England, however, ended in disappointment.

Elsewhere, Malvika Bansod stunned World No. 12 Yeo Jia Min in the women’s singles first round and will now face third seed Akane Yamaguchi. Meanwhile, former finalist Lakshya Sen battled past Taiwan’s Su Li Yang to reach the second round.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Indian mixed doubles pair of Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde showcased immense grit and determination to enter the second round. The duo battled past Chinese Taipei’s Ye Hong Wei and Nicole Gonzales Chan in a thrilling first-round encounter at Arena Birmingham.

Ranked 40th in the world, Rohan and Ruthvika put up a spirited performance to secure a hard-fought 21-10, 17-21, 24-22 victory. The Indian pair started strong, dominating the opening game with sharp net play and precise smashes.

However, their opponents fought back in the second game, forcing the contest into a decider. In an intense third game, both pairs went toe-to-toe, but the Indian duo held their nerves in the crucial moments to close out the match.

With this victory, Rohan and Ruthvika have set up a challenging second-round clash against the fifth-seeded Chinese pair, Yan Zhe Feng and Ya Xin Wei. India had a mixed day on Tuesday, with Lakshya Sen and Malvika Bansod reaching the second round in the men’s and women’s singles, respectively.

H.S. Prannoy, however, crashed out in the first round, losing to Toma Junior Popov of France in straight games. In the mixed doubles, Sathish Kumar Karunakaran-Aadya Variyath failed to progress beyond the first round after a 21-6, 21-15 defeat against the People’s Republic of China’s Guo Xin Wa and Chen Fang Hui.

IANS

Previous article
Guterres announces ‘UN80 Initiative’ to make world organisation relevant to today’s world
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Guterres announces ‘UN80 Initiative’ to make world organisation relevant to today’s world

United Nations, March 12:  UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday launched the "UN80 Initiative" to transform the global...
NATIONAL

Bengal CM gets Centre’s approval to visit UK to deliver address at Oxford University

Kolkata, March 12: The Union government has given permission to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to visit...
NATIONAL

Manipur: Shutdown continues to hit life in tribal areas, no fresh incidents of violence

Imphal, March 12: Normal life continued to remain affected in the Kuki-Zo areas of Manipur for the fourth...
NATIONAL

Gold smuggling: DRI cites national security concerns, global, Hawala links; says Ranya should remain in jail

Bengaluru, March 12: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) submitted to the court that the gold smuggling case...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Guterres announces ‘UN80 Initiative’ to make world organisation relevant to today’s world

INTERNATIONAL 0
United Nations, March 12:  UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on...

Bengal CM gets Centre’s approval to visit UK to deliver address at Oxford University

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, March 12: The Union government has given permission...

Manipur: Shutdown continues to hit life in tribal areas, no fresh incidents of violence

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, March 12: Normal life continued to remain affected...
Load more

Popular news

Guterres announces ‘UN80 Initiative’ to make world organisation relevant to today’s world

INTERNATIONAL 0
United Nations, March 12:  UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on...

Bengal CM gets Centre’s approval to visit UK to deliver address at Oxford University

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, March 12: The Union government has given permission...

Manipur: Shutdown continues to hit life in tribal areas, no fresh incidents of violence

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, March 12: Normal life continued to remain affected...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge