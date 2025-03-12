Wednesday, March 12, 2025
NATIONALNews Alert

Congress doesn’t want to form alliance with AAP, says Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, March 12: Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit has firmly stated that his party does not wish to form an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the upcoming Gujarat and Goa elections.

This comes in response to AAP leader Atishi’s declaration that her party would contest these polls alone, without any coalition with the grand old party. Speaking to IANS, Dikshit questioned the logic behind the AAP’s stance, saying, “What’s new in this? Who is actually forming an alliance with them?

They are just flattering themselves. If they want an alliance, they can tie up with parties like the Trinamool or the Samajwadi Party, whose main agenda is to cut Congress votes. The Congress is not forming any alliance with them.”

Former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi announced that the AAP will contest the 2027 elections in Goa and Gujarat independently, without forming a coalition with the Congress. She also pointed to the Delhi Assembly elections, where the Congress and AAP contested separately, and pointed out that if both had collaborated, the outcome might have been different.

She noted that AAP suffered losses in over a dozen seats due to the Congress. In another significant issue, Dikshit addressed the controversial remarks made by Uttar Pradesh Minister Raghuraj Singh about Holi and Ramadan. Singh had suggested that Muslim men cover themselves with burqas to avoid Holi colours.

Dikshit strongly condemned this statement, saying it was inappropriate and insensitive. He explained, “Holi has been celebrated for centuries, regardless of whether Ramadan coincides with it or not. If someone doesn’t want to participate, we don’t force them. This is how our society functions, respecting different festivals and communities.”

Dikshit also raised concerns about discrepancies in the voters’ lists in Maharashtra, which have been a point of contention for several political parties. He criticised the Election Commission for not addressing the issue, saying, “The Election Commission is supposed to serve the public, but it seems to be operating with arrogance and failing to provide answers.”

IANS

