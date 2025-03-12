Wednesday, March 12, 2025
How much gold Ranya Rao has brought in her 40 Dubai trips, asks K'taka BJP chief

Bengaluru, March 12: Karnataka BJP President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra on Wednesday raised some questions over the smuggling case involving actress Ranya Rao, asking how much gold she might have smuggled into India during her 30 to 40 trips from Dubai to Bengaluru.

Speaking to the media at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, Vijayendra stated, “We have never heard of gold smuggling of this scale in the state. The daughter of a senior IPS officer travelled to Dubai 30 to 40 times and was accorded royal treatment whenever she landed in Bengaluru. There was a situation where no one could stop her or conduct security checks.”

“When she was arrested, gold worth Rs 14 crore was recovered from her. Given her frequent travel between Bengaluru and Dubai, how much gold could she have brought into our country? How much hawala money could have been involved? Which influential persons are behind this? There are allegations of ministerial involvement, and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting a comprehensive investigation into the matter,” Vijayendra stated.

He emphasized that this issue needs to be discussed in the Assembly. When asked about BJP MLA S.T. Somashekar’s allegations that BJP leaders might have been involved in the gold smuggling case, Vijayendra responded, “Everyone knows why MLA Somashekar is supporting the Congress-led government. We have taken a decision on him at the state level; a report has been sent to the national leadership, and we are awaiting their decision.”

However, he pointed out that other pressing issues also need attention. “There is a price hike, Anganwadi and ASHA workers are protesting across the state, and guest lecturers are also agitating. The state government lacks the capacity to fulfill their demands. Meanwhile, there is also the gold smuggling issue, and the government is shutting down new universities in the state. We will take up all these issues for discussion in the session,” he said.

Ranya Rao was arrested last Monday by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials for smuggling gold upon her arrival at Bengaluru International Airport. Under pressure, the state government has ordered two separate investigations into the case to determine the role of jailed actress Ranya Rao’s father, DGP K. Ramachandra Rao, in granting her protocol privileges and police escorts.

The investigations are being conducted separately by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and a senior IAS officer. The Central agencies, the CBI and the DRI, are also probing the case. The actress was arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) sleuths at the airport.

IANS

