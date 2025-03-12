Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Manipur: Shutdown continues to hit life in tribal areas, no fresh incidents of violence

By: Agencies

Imphal, March 12: Normal life continued to remain affected in the Kuki-Zo areas of Manipur for the fourth day on Wednesday due to the indefinite shutdown called by the Kuki-Zo Council (KZC), the apex body of the tribals, to protest the resumption of the bus services between state capital Imphal and the hill districts and the police action in the tribal areas on March 8.

A police official in Imphal said that the situation in Kuki-Zo tribal inhabited areas, especially in Kangpokpi and Churachandpur districts, remained tense but calm on Wednesday and no untoward incident was reported from the tribal-dominated areas after Saturday’s (March 8) clashes with the security forces.

The indefinite shutdown was relaxed for a few hours in Churachandpur town to enable people to buy essentials and perform important work. KZC activists, supporters and members of other tribal organisations, including a large number of women, organised demonstrations in different areas of Kangpokpi, Churachandpur and other areas.

The official said that a large contingent of security forces, comprising both Army, Central and state forces, have been deployed in Kuki-Zo tribal inhabited areas of Kangpokpi, Churachandpur, Tengnoupal, Pherzawl districts and mixed population Jiribam district, which shared borders with southern Assam.

Senior police officials are monitoring the situation, he said, adding that no untoward incident was reported so far from any of the trouble-torn districts. A tribal leader said that a series of inconclusive meetings between the leaders of various Kuki-Zo tribal organisations and the government officials have been held since Monday at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Churachandpur.

In these meetings, leaders from the KZC, the Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU) and various other organisations deliberated on numerous issues. The topics include the March 8 incidents, the demand for the formation of a Union Territory with an Assembly in the tribal areas, cessation of “hostilities” and various district-specific issues, the leader said.

“Our leaders stood firm on our stand and so did the government. So, no concrete decisions could be taken yet. Yesterday’s (Tuesday’s) meeting was adjourned for further discussions in the future.”

On March 8, at least 43 people, including 27 security personnel, were injured and a protester was killed during the clashes in Kangpokpi and a few other districts as the Kuki-Zo tribal organisations protested against the resumption of the bus services between Imphal and the hill districts to alleviate public inconvenience and as an initiative to bring back normalcy in the state.

The COTU, which is a constituent of the KZC, has been demanding the transfer of the Superintendent of Police of Kangpokpi, the cancellation of bus services, and a government apology over the killing of Lalgouthang Singsit, according to customary law.

IANS

