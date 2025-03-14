Foreign tourists join Holi festivities in Varanasi

Varanasi, March 14: Holi, the festival of colours, is being celebrated with great fervour across India, and in the sacred city of Varanasi, it has become a unique cultural experience for foreign tourists over the past two decades who have come visiting here.

Every year at Mint House, travelers from around the world gather to immerse themselves in the joyous spirit of Holi, dancing and smearing each other with bright gulaal, to a mix of Indian and international tunes.

One first-time visitor from abroad shared, “I’m loving it! This is my first Holi in India, and it’s amazing to see how everyone is celebrating together.” Another tourist expressed similar excitement, saying, “I am first time celebrating Holi here, and it’s such a great experience.”

Rajendra, the event organiser, explained, “We started this celebration about 20 years ago. Every foreigner who visits us gets to see and experience our culture, and they come specifically for Holi.”

As the entire nation joins in the colorful revelry, Indian leaders have extended their heartfelt greetings for the occasion. Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished everyone a joyful Holi, praying for happiness and unity.

“May this festival, filled with joy and vibrant colours, bring new energy into everyone’s lives and strengthen the unity among our people,” he posted on X. President Droupadi Murmu also conveyed her warm wishes, highlighting the significance of Holi in promoting love and harmony.

“Holi is a symbol of India’s rich cultural heritage, and it brings people together. On this auspicious day, let us pledge to fill every child’s life with progress, prosperity, and happiness,” she shared. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, too, extended his wishes, praying for the public’s well-being and health.

“May this festival bring joy, good health, and new energy into your lives,” he posted. The festival of Holi began across the country on Thursday, from Chhoti Holi. People come together to celebrate with colours, music, and traditional festivities. From temples to streets, vibrant hues and joyous gatherings mark the onset of the festival, symbolising the triumph of good over evil.

IANS