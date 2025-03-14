Friday, March 14, 2025
NATIONALNews Alert

Foreign tourists join Holi festivities in Varanasi

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Varanasi, March 14: Holi, the festival of colours, is being celebrated with great fervour across India, and in the sacred city of Varanasi, it has become a unique cultural experience for foreign tourists over the past two decades who have come visiting here.

Every year at Mint House, travelers from around the world gather to immerse themselves in the joyous spirit of Holi, dancing and smearing each other with bright gulaal, to a mix of Indian and international tunes.

One first-time visitor from abroad shared, “I’m loving it! This is my first Holi in India, and it’s amazing to see how everyone is celebrating together.” Another tourist expressed similar excitement, saying, “I am first time celebrating Holi here, and it’s such a great experience.”

Rajendra, the event organiser, explained, “We started this celebration about 20 years ago. Every foreigner who visits us gets to see and experience our culture, and they come specifically for Holi.”

As the entire nation joins in the colorful revelry, Indian leaders have extended their heartfelt greetings for the occasion. Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished everyone a joyful Holi, praying for happiness and unity.

“May this festival, filled with joy and vibrant colours, bring new energy into everyone’s lives and strengthen the unity among our people,” he posted on X. President Droupadi Murmu also conveyed her warm wishes, highlighting the significance of Holi in promoting love and harmony.

“Holi is a symbol of India’s rich cultural heritage, and it brings people together. On this auspicious day, let us pledge to fill every child’s life with progress, prosperity, and happiness,” she shared. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, too, extended his wishes, praying for the public’s well-being and health.

“May this festival bring joy, good health, and new energy into your lives,” he posted. The festival of Holi began across the country on Thursday, from Chhoti Holi. People come together to celebrate with colours, music, and traditional festivities. From temples to streets, vibrant hues and joyous gatherings mark the onset of the festival, symbolising the triumph of good over evil.

IANS

Previous article
Putin thanks PM Modi, Trump for their efforts on Ukraine ceasefire
Next article
NASA analysis shows unexpected sea level rise in 2024
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

‘New Zealand PM Luxon has huge appetite to engage with India’

Auckland, March 14: India-New Zealand bilateral relationship is expected to get further strengthened across all sectors and close...
Environment

‘Rajmata’ will be first tigress of Rajasthan to be honoured with installation of statue at Sariska

Jaipur, March 14: A life-sized statue of tigress ST-2, who was also called 'Rajmata', will be installed in...
INTERNATIONAL

India needs to call Turkey what it is – sponsor of terrorism: Top Middle East expert

New Delhi, March 14: In a detailed and exclusive interview with IANS, Michael Rubin, a leading expert on...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

The ‘Teen Deviyaan’ of Aamir Khan’s life: A story of love and transformation

Mumbai, March 14: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan left the entire Mumbai media in utter disbelief when he introduced...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

‘New Zealand PM Luxon has huge appetite to engage with India’

INTERNATIONAL 0
Auckland, March 14: India-New Zealand bilateral relationship is expected...

‘Rajmata’ will be first tigress of Rajasthan to be honoured with installation of statue at Sariska

Environment 0
Jaipur, March 14: A life-sized statue of tigress ST-2,...

India needs to call Turkey what it is – sponsor of terrorism: Top Middle East expert

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 14: In a detailed and exclusive...
Load more

Popular news

‘New Zealand PM Luxon has huge appetite to engage with India’

INTERNATIONAL 0
Auckland, March 14: India-New Zealand bilateral relationship is expected...

‘Rajmata’ will be first tigress of Rajasthan to be honoured with installation of statue at Sariska

Environment 0
Jaipur, March 14: A life-sized statue of tigress ST-2,...

India needs to call Turkey what it is – sponsor of terrorism: Top Middle East expert

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 14: In a detailed and exclusive...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge