HM Shah inaugurates Lachit Barphukan police academy in Assam

Guwahati, March 15: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday inaugurated the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy in Assam’s Dergaon, marking a significant step towards enhancing law enforcement infrastructure in the northeastern region.

The academy, named after the legendary Ahom general Lachit Barphukan, aims to provide comprehensive training to police personnel while promoting the rich history and valour of Assam’s iconic warrior.

During the inauguration ceremony, Amit Shah praised the legacy of Lachit Barphukan, highlighting his remarkable leadership in the Battle of Saraighat against the Mughal forces in 1671. Union Minister Shah emphasised that the academy’s name symbolises courage, dedication, and the spirit of selfless service.

Addressing the gathering, the Union Minister remarked, “Lachit Barphukan’s bravery is a source of inspiration for all Indians. By dedicating this police academy to his name, we are ensuring that future generations of police personnel imbibe his values of patriotism and integrity.”

The newly established Lachit Barphukan Police Academy is equipped with modern facilities to support advanced police training programmes. It includes state-of-the-art classrooms for theoretical learning along with simulated environments for practical training in law enforcement scenarios.

The academy also houses physical fitness and combat training zones to enhance agility, endurance and cybercrime and forensic laboratories to equip officers with skills to combat modern-day criminal activities.

“The academy is expected to train hundreds of police personnel annually, strengthening Assam’s security framework and fostering better law enforcement practices across the region,” Union Minister Shah said. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who accompanied Union Minister Shah at the event, expressed his gratitude for the initiative.

Union Minister Shah said, “This academy will not only produce disciplined officers but also instill in them the values of Lachit Barphukan, a true son of Assam.” The inauguration of the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy aligns with the Centre’s vision of enhancing law enforcement capacity in India’s northeastern states.It is seen as a major step in preserving Assam’s heritage while modernising the state’s policing capabilities.

