Saturday, March 15, 2025
NATIONALNews Alert

Thanking G7, Taiwan calls for peace and stability in Taiwan Strait

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Taipei, March 15: Pledging to work towards upholding the free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific, Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday welcomed and appreciated the Group of 7 (G7) Foreign Ministers’ communique that reaffirmed the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

“Taiwan sincerely appreciates the G7 Foreign Ministers for reaffirming the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and supporting Taiwan’s meaningful participation in international organisations. We stand ready to work with G7 and like-minded partners to uphold a free, open and prosperous Indo-Pacific,” Taiwan’s Foreign Affairs minister posted on X.

Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America, and the High Representative of the European Union, met in Charlevoix, Quebec, from March 12 to 14.

The Joint Statement of the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Charlevoix emphasised the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

“We encouraged the peaceful resolution of cross-Strait issues and reiterated our opposition to any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion. We also expressed support for Taiwan’s meaningful participation in appropriate international organisations,” read the statement.

The Foreign Ministers of G7 reiterated their commitment to upholding a free, open, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific based on sovereignty, territorial integrity, peaceful resolution of disputes, fundamental freedoms and human rights.

They also condemned China’s “militarisation and coercion” and opposed any unilateral attempts to change the status quo, in particular by force and coercion. Commenting on the joint statement of the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and the G7 Foreign Ministers’ declaration on maritime security and prosperity, the Chinese Embassy in Canada also issued a statement on Friday.

The spokesperson of the embassy stated that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory and the Taiwan question is purely an internal affair of China, which brooks no external interference.

“The key to upholding peace and stability across the Taiwan Straits lies in abiding by the one-China principle, and firmly opposing Taiwan independence. The Taiwan region’s participation in the activities of international organisations must and can only be handled in line with the one-China principle,” the spokesperson said.

Earlier this week, Taiwan’s President William Lai had labelled China a “foreign hostile force” and ramped up national security measures in the face of growing threats and a string of spying cases.

In recent years, Beijing has increased military exercises in the Taiwan Strait to intensify pressure on Taiwan. Beijing opposes any kind of patrolling in the Taiwan Strait and perceives it as a security threat.

Meanwhile, the US and its allies consider the Taiwan Strait as an international waterway and routinely send warships through the strait, asserting their influence in the Indo-Pacific region and countering the growing influence of China.

IANS

Previous article
DoNER Ministry sets up 5-member task force to boost investment in NE states
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

DoNER Ministry sets up 5-member task force to boost investment in NE states

Agartala, March 15: The Ministry of Development of North East Region (DoNER) has set up a five-member task...
NATIONAL

Two assailants hurl explosive at temple in Amritsar; police claim Pakistan’s involvement

Chandigarh, March 15: In a "first attack" on a religious place in Punjab's Amritsar city, close to the...
INTERNATIONAL

Bangladesh: Students cut short protest against gender-based violence amid threats and intimidation

Dhaka, March 15: As many as eight student organisations - demanding removal of Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, the Home...
NATIONAL

HM Shah inaugurates Lachit Barphukan police academy in Assam

Guwahati, March 15: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday inaugurated the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy in Assam's...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

DoNER Ministry sets up 5-member task force to boost investment in NE states

NATIONAL 0
Agartala, March 15: The Ministry of Development of North...

Two assailants hurl explosive at temple in Amritsar; police claim Pakistan’s involvement

NATIONAL 0
Chandigarh, March 15: In a "first attack" on a...

Bangladesh: Students cut short protest against gender-based violence amid threats and intimidation

INTERNATIONAL 0
Dhaka, March 15: As many as eight student organisations...
Load more

Popular news

DoNER Ministry sets up 5-member task force to boost investment in NE states

NATIONAL 0
Agartala, March 15: The Ministry of Development of North...

Two assailants hurl explosive at temple in Amritsar; police claim Pakistan’s involvement

NATIONAL 0
Chandigarh, March 15: In a "first attack" on a...

Bangladesh: Students cut short protest against gender-based violence amid threats and intimidation

INTERNATIONAL 0
Dhaka, March 15: As many as eight student organisations...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge