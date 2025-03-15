Tracking devices mandatory for all govt, PSU vehicles in state

SHILLONG, March 14: All government owned public transport vehicles, including those owned by the Urban Affairs department, government hospitals, educational and government training institutes will now have to be fitted with Vehicle Location Tracking device (VLTD) by April 30, a notification issued by the Transport department said.

The notification said that all public transport vehicles owned by PSUs, such as MTC/STEMS/MUDA buses etc and all new vehicles manufactured on and from January 1, 2019 which come under the purview of rule 125H of Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 will also have to be fitted with tracking device.

The notification further added that besides the tracking device, all vehicles must be fitted with one or more emergency buttons in compliance with the Automotive Industry Standard (AIS) and pursuant to all other instructions of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

The data of all the vehicles will be sent to the Integrated Command and Control Centre at Umsawli, New Shillong, set up by the state government.