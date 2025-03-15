Saturday, March 15, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Tracking devices mandatory for all govt, PSU vehicles in state

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

SHILLONG, March 14: All government owned public transport vehicles, including those owned by the Urban Affairs department, government hospitals, educational and government training institutes will now have to be fitted with Vehicle Location Tracking device (VLTD) by April 30, a notification issued by the Transport department said.
The notification said that all public transport vehicles owned by PSUs, such as MTC/STEMS/MUDA buses etc and all new vehicles manufactured on and from January 1, 2019 which come under the purview of rule 125H of Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 will also have to be fitted with tracking device.
The notification further added that besides the tracking device, all vehicles must be fitted with one or more emergency buttons in compliance with the Automotive Industry Standard (AIS) and pursuant to all other instructions of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).
The data of all the vehicles will be sent to the Integrated Command and Control Centre at Umsawli, New Shillong, set up by the state government.

Previous article
Children smear colours on each other during the celebration of Holi organised by a social organisation called SPARK for underprivileged kids, on Friday. During the celebrations, children showcased a spirited dance performance.
Next article
Panel formed to merge Cantt areas with SMB
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

KHADC EC to present vote on account in coming session

SHILLONG, March 14: The Voice of the People Party (VPP) led Executive Committee in the KHADC is likely...
MEGHALAYA

Police to quiz VPP MDC after her discharge from hospital

Alleged case of drunk driving SHILLONG, March 14: The Ri-Bhoi police will record the statement of VPP MDC Deity...
MEGHALAYA

Inquiry under way into reports of illicit coal mining: Katakey

SHILLONG, March 14: Amid unconfirmed reports of a move by the state government to remove Justice (retired) BP...
INTERNATIONAL

Mark Carney takes oath as Canada PM

Toronto, March 14: Former central banker Mark Carney was sworn in as Canada’s new prime minister on Friday,...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

KHADC EC to present vote on account in coming session

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, March 14: The Voice of the People Party...

Police to quiz VPP MDC after her discharge from hospital

MEGHALAYA 0
Alleged case of drunk driving SHILLONG, March 14: The Ri-Bhoi...

Inquiry under way into reports of illicit coal mining: Katakey

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, March 14: Amid unconfirmed reports of a move...
Load more

Popular news

KHADC EC to present vote on account in coming session

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, March 14: The Voice of the People Party...

Police to quiz VPP MDC after her discharge from hospital

MEGHALAYA 0
Alleged case of drunk driving SHILLONG, March 14: The Ri-Bhoi...

Inquiry under way into reports of illicit coal mining: Katakey

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, March 14: Amid unconfirmed reports of a move...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge