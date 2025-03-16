Amid backlash, Karnataka govt defends 4 pc Muslim quota in tenders

Bengaluru, March 16 (IANS) Under attack by the BJP for providing a 4 per cent quota to Muslims in government tenders, the ruling Congress in Karnataka confirmed that it is all set to provide the reservation for Muslims.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru on Saturday, Dy CM D.K. Shivakumar responded to various questions giving clear hints about the government’s move in this regard. Earlier, sources stated that the cabinet had approved the proposal to provide reservations for Muslims after CM Siddaramaiah made an announcement in the budget.

When asked about the government’s decision to provide 4 per cent reservation for Muslims in government contracts, he clarified, “Approval has been given only for contracts worth up to Rs 2 crore. No work exceeding this amount will be allocated under this quota. We are not taking away anyone’s rights.”

“Don’t they also deserve a livelihood?” Shivakumar questioned.

He further maintained, “Who said that 4 per cent reservation is only for Muslims? The government has decided to provide it to minorities and backward communities. Minorities include Christians, Jains, Parsis, Sikhs, and others. Previously, we had amended the law to provide contract reservations for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes,” said Shivakumar.

Responding to the BJP’s claim that contract reservations are a vote-bank strategy, he remarked, “They must be constantly thinking about us. That makes us even stronger.”

CM Siddaramaiah-led government is all set to bring an amendment to the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements (KTPP) Act, 1999 and present the bill in the ongoing budget session, sources stated.

When asked about allegations that some MLAs are blackmailing officials regarding garbage disposal contracts, Shivakumar said, “Go and see for yourself where the garbage is piling up, and you’ll understand.”

When asked whether the government is ready for the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) elections, Shivakumar firmly stated, “Definitely, we are ready. How long can we keep delaying it?”

“A meeting has been called on Saturday for candidates contesting the BBMP elections. Later, a meeting will be held with representatives of all parties. Some unauthorised suggestions have already been given regarding BBMP elections, but now we will officially collect feedback,” he said.

When asked about participation in the meeting opposing constituency delimitation, he said, “Both the Chief Minister and I were invited by the Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin. The high command and the Chief Minister have directed us to attend the meeting in Tamil Nadu on March 22.”

“Due to the Chief Minister’s knee pain, doctors have advised him not to travel, so he will not be attending. On behalf of the party and the government, I will be present at the meeting. I will discuss the party’s stance with the high command and convey it,” he added.

“A major discussion is happening across the country. We are not ready to give up our rights or numbers. On March 18, we will discuss the party’s position and announce our stand,” he said.

–IANS