Shootout in front of Trinamool MLA’s residence in Bengal; one injured

Kolkata, March 16 : A man was injured in a shootout in front of Trinamool Congress legislator Sabitri Mitra’s residence in English Bazar of West Bengal’s Malda district.

The injured, identified as Biplab Ghosh, was under treatment at a local hospital.

Ghosh told police that he came out of his house after hearing some local youths screaming among them on Saturday night.

Ghosh said that he tried to intervene to end the chaos, however, one of the quarrelling youths, identified as Uttam Mondale, brought out a gun and shot at him.

Two rounds of bullets were fired and Ghosh’s left arm was wounded in the incident, police said.

As per the latest information available, the cops of the local police station had so far detained four persons in this connection. However, Mondale is still at large.

Following the development, which took place very close to the residence of the ruling party MLA, a police contingent has been deployed in the area to ensure her security.

Malda had been in the negative headlines for quite some time now for frequent shootouts.

In January this year, Dulal Sarkar a.k.a. Babla, the Trinamool Congress councillor from ward number 22 of English Bazar Municipality, was shot dead in broad daylight and on the open roads.

Trinamool Congress’ Malda town President and the party’s district Hindi cell Chief Narendra Nath Tiwari was identified as the brain behind the killing. He was subsequently arrested.

In the same month, another Trinamool Congress leader Hasan Sheikh was shot dead in a similar manner in broad daylight on the open road at Kaliachak also in Malda district.

In February this year, the chairman of English Bazar Municipality and former member of the state cabinet, Krishnendu Narayan Chowdhury, filed a police complaint after receiving an extortion call and a WhatsApp message reportedly from D-Company.

–IANS

