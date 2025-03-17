Monday, March 17, 2025
Lynching of cops evident of lawlessness in MP, says ex-CM Kamal Nath

By: Agencies

Bhopal, March 17: Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath on Monday said that incidents of “mob lynching” and attacks on police personnel have become common in the state, describing the situation as “anarchy” under the BJP government.

Kamal Nath made these remarks while attending the ongoing budget discussion in the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly. Responding to a series of recent violent incidents against police personnel, he said, “Madhya Pradesh has become the capital of lawlessness, and the entire country is watching this anarchy unfold. Corruption in the governance system has reached its peak, and this is the reality of BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh.”

The Congress leader also took to social media platform X, stating, “There has been constant tension between the police and lawyers in Indore since the Holi day incident. The people of the state want to know why the law-and-order situation has deteriorated so much. On one hand, lawyers with knowledge of the law and Constitution are taking to the streets due to a lack of justice, and on the other hand, the police are worried about their safety. My clear demand is that there should be an impartial investigation, and strict action should be taken against whoever is guilty.”

His comments come in the wake of the brutal killing of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Ramcharan Gautam in Madhya Pradesh’s Mauganj district. Gautam, who had gone to rescue a man allegedly kidnapped by a mob, was lynched on the spot. The kidnapped victim, Sunny Dube, was later found dead in a locked room.

Kamal Nath, who represents the Chhindwara assembly constituency, is participating in the state budget discussions. Although the Congress has staged multiple protests since the budget session began on March 10, Kamal Nath had not joined these demonstrations until now. The budget session resumed on Monday after a break for the Holi festival.

