Meghalaya to send officials to probe into death of 13-year-old in Karnataka hostel

Shillong, Mar 17: Meghalaya Government has decided to sent a two-member official team to Karnataka to inquire into the death of the 13-year-old student.

Director of School Education and Literacy, Swapnil Tembe in the order issued on Monday said that the two officials are deputed to visit to Karnataka taking cognizance from the news item appeared in The Shillong Times under the caption “13-yr-old Meghalaya student dies in illegal’ Karnataka hostel”.

The two officials who are deputed include Sub Inspector of Schools, Sub Divisional School Education Officer, Shillong, P Sunn and District MIS, PM-POSHAN, Shillong, R Kharsyntiew.

Tembe said that the two officials will coordinate with the concerned district administration and also with the parents of the all the children from Meghalaya.

They shall also submit a detailed report on the incident subsequently, he further informed in the order.

It may be mentioned that a 13-year-old boy from Meghalaya died while 29 other inmates of an unauthorised hostel run by a private school in T Kagepura village of Mandya district in Karnataka were admitted to the hospital in critical condition after experiencing severe vomiting, diarrhoea, and dehydration following the consumption of leftover food prepared for Holi celebrations elsewhere.

The deceased was identified as Sunday Kerlang from Lyndem village under Pynursla Civil Subdivision. He was a student of Class VI.