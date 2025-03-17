Monday, March 17, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Natl party affiliation can weaken small state leaders: Mukul on political future

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 16: Trinamool Congress (TMC) stalwart Mukul Sangma on Sunday said affiliations with national political parties sometimes weaken leaders in the smaller states in their ability to comprehend and protect the interests of their people.
“For a state like Meghalaya, sometimes we are weakened when we are affiliated with national parties in terms of understanding the challenges associated with protecting the interests of the people,” Sangma, also the leader of Opposition, said.
On the speculations that he will join another party, he said he is still weighing the pros and cons of his political future based on his experiences in governance and politics.
While his likely switch to another party has been the subject of much discussions, Sangma has refrained from giving any concrete hints. Instead, he maintains that his political journey has always been shaped by the objective of serving the people and contribute meaningfully.
“This presumptive question which party is Mukul Sangma joining is based on various factors. This has been a continuous process ever since I left the Congress. My whole intent revolves around only one purpose – be there with people to build the state and contribute in a manner befitting an elected member with the experiences I have,” the TMC leader said.
Reflecting on his political career, which began in 1993, he acknowledged that opportunities provided to him by the people of the state helped shape his understanding of governance.
He said his time in various governments allowed him to develop the ability to anticipate the consequences of policy decisions.
“For politicians and policymakers, it is very important to understand the likely fallout of any decision – whether you need to proceed or step back. One has to navigate properly,” Sangma said.
He stressed the importance of maintaining a clear identity as an elected representative, rather than simply being defined by party affiliation. He believes that Meghalaya’s unique challenges often demand a different approach, one that may not always align with the larger agendas of national parties.
“In the context of Meghalaya, sometimes you need to do things differently. It need not always be about the identity that revolves around a party. At the end of the day, it is the person, and it is the system within our democratic setup that requires party affiliation,” he said.
Explaining the difficulties faced by leaders from small states when dealing with national parties, he noted that decisions within such parties are often guided by central leadership rather than the individual perspectives of regional leaders.
“If you belong to a political party, your decisions will also be guided by certain party interests. It is not always your own individual decision,” Sangma said.
Although he remains open about his dissatisfaction with how national political parties operate in smaller states, he was careful not to make any definitive statements about his next move. He said he is in the process of evaluating all possibilities.

