Monday, March 17, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Now, NEHU VC seeks support from non-teaching staff

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

SHILLONG, March 16: Having failed to convince the students to back him in order to restore normalcy in the North-Eastern Hill University, Vice Chancellor Prabha Shankar Shukla has now urged the university’s non-teaching staff to support his cause for restoration of normalcy.
He urged the non-teaching staff to work together to create an atmosphere in the university where every staff member, student, and faculty member feels valued and respected.
Prof Shukla acknowledged that the non-teaching staff are the backbone of NEHU, ensuring smooth functioning of offices, classrooms, hostels, and various services.
He acknowledged the difficulties faced by the NEHU  administration due to a shortage of regular staff, highlighting the dedication of the staff.
Prof Shukla recalled that he had assured the completion of the process for recruitment of non-teaching staff before the winter vacation in November 2024, but disruptions over the past few months have hindered the process.
He said he remains committed to completing the recruitment process within the next few months, stating that it is crucial for NEHU to operate efficiently.
Unfilled staff vacancies lead to increased workloads, disrupt student services, and create administrative backlogs, he pointed out.
In order to process pending promotions, Prof Shukla said he must be present on the main campus and actively work to complete the process.
He emphasized that recent disruptions have not only delayed recruitment but also put promotions on hold, leading to frustration and disappointment.

Previous article
Stop ‘absconding’ VC’s pay: NEHU associations
Next article
Dust, vehicle emissions add to Byrnihat’s ‘poisonous’ air
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Indian football superstar Sunil Chhetri attends a practice session at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Polo, on Sunday ahead of the FIFA International Friendly match...

MEGHALAYA

Mindless pollution: Teenagers shocked over sorry state of Umkaliar river

SHILLONG, March 16: Operation Clean-Up (OCU), a citizens’ group comprising concerned individuals, groups, and institutions committed to cleaning...
MEGHALAYA

Dust, vehicle emissions add to Byrnihat’s ‘poisonous’ air

SHILLONG, March 16: Byrnihat, an industrial town in the Assam-Meghalaya border, is facing an air crisis that is...
MEGHALAYA

Stop ‘absconding’ VC’s pay: NEHU associations

SHILLONG, March 16: The NEHUTA, NEHUSU, and NEHUNSA have urged acting Vice Chancellor Nirmalendu Saha to withhold or...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Load more

Popular news

Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge