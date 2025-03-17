Now, NEHU VC seeks support from non-teaching staff

SHILLONG, March 16: Having failed to convince the students to back him in order to restore normalcy in the North-Eastern Hill University, Vice Chancellor Prabha Shankar Shukla has now urged the university’s non-teaching staff to support his cause for restoration of normalcy.

He urged the non-teaching staff to work together to create an atmosphere in the university where every staff member, student, and faculty member feels valued and respected.

Prof Shukla acknowledged that the non-teaching staff are the backbone of NEHU, ensuring smooth functioning of offices, classrooms, hostels, and various services.

He acknowledged the difficulties faced by the NEHU administration due to a shortage of regular staff, highlighting the dedication of the staff.

Prof Shukla recalled that he had assured the completion of the process for recruitment of non-teaching staff before the winter vacation in November 2024, but disruptions over the past few months have hindered the process.

He said he remains committed to completing the recruitment process within the next few months, stating that it is crucial for NEHU to operate efficiently.

Unfilled staff vacancies lead to increased workloads, disrupt student services, and create administrative backlogs, he pointed out.

In order to process pending promotions, Prof Shukla said he must be present on the main campus and actively work to complete the process.

He emphasized that recent disruptions have not only delayed recruitment but also put promotions on hold, leading to frustration and disappointment.