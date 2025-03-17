Monday, March 17, 2025
BusinessNews Alert

Sensex, Nifty close higher driven by financial, pharma stocks

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Mumbai, March 17: The Indian stock market closed with strong gains on Monday, driven by buying in financial, pharma and select metal stocks. Both the Sensex and Nifty saw a positive finish despite a mixed start to the day.

The Sensex opened on a cautious note, briefly slipping to 73,796, down 33 points in early trade. However, it quickly gained momentum, rallying to a high of 74,376, which was 400 points above the intra-day’s low.

After trading in a consolidated manner for the rest of the session, the Sensex ended the day 341 points higher at 74,170. The Nifty index also started on a weak note, opening with a 44-point loss at 22,353.

But it soon recovered and climbed to an intra-day high of 22,577. By the end of the session, the index settled at 22,509, gaining 112 points or 0.5 per cent. Among the top-performing stocks on the Sensex, Bajaj Finserv surged 3.8 per cent to Rs 1,875.

Adani Ports, Mahindra & Mahindra, Axis Bank, and Bajaj Finance also recorded gains of around 2 per cent each. Other key gainers included Zomato, ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma, UltraTech Cement, Tata Motors, and Tata Steel.

On the downside, ITC declined by 1 per cent, while Nestle India, SBI, and Reliance Industries also ended in the negative territory. In the broader market, the BSE MidCap index gained 0.8 per cent, while the SmallCap index closed flat.

Among sectors, the BSE Healthcare, financial services, auto, and metal indices gained around 1 per cent each on Monday. “As the session progressed, profit booking led to a 100-point decline from the day’s high, reflecting market participants’ cautious stance,” said Sundar Kewat from Ashika Institutional Equity.

He added that on the global front, sentiment received a boost as China unveiled a strategic action plan on Sunday to stimulate domestic demand. “Additionally, better-than-expected industrial production and accelerating retail sales growth in China further supported optimism,” he mentioned.

Rupee traded strong by 0.27 at 86.86 against the dollar, supported by a weak dollar index and lower outflows in the secondary capital markets in recent days. “The dollar’s weakness continues to provide support to the rupee, while market participants are closely watching key US economic data releases, including retail sales, the Fed’s policy meeting, and its statement later this week,” said Jateen Trivedi from LKP Securities.
IANS

Previous article
B’desh: BNP blasts Yunus-led interim govt over crackdown on anti-rape protestors
Next article
China ‘appreciates’ PM Modi’s ‘positive remarks’, says willing to work with India
spot_img

Related articles

Economy

India’s trade deficit dips to 3-year low of $14.05 billion in February

New Delhi, March 17: India's merchandise trade deficit narrowed to an over 3-year low at $14.05 billion in...
NATIONAL

A day after PM podcast, Gujarati reporter and fireman recall Godhra conspiracy

New Delhi, March 17: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the Godhra killings as a tragedy...
INTERNATIONAL

China ‘appreciates’ PM Modi’s ‘positive remarks’, says willing to work with India

Beijing, March 17: China on Monday said that it "appreciates" Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent "positive remarks" on...
INTERNATIONAL

B’desh: BNP blasts Yunus-led interim govt over crackdown on anti-rape protestors

Dhaka, March 17: The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has slammed the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government for recent attacks...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

India’s trade deficit dips to 3-year low of $14.05 billion in February

Economy 0
New Delhi, March 17: India's merchandise trade deficit narrowed...

A day after PM podcast, Gujarati reporter and fireman recall Godhra conspiracy

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 17: A day after Prime Minister...

China ‘appreciates’ PM Modi’s ‘positive remarks’, says willing to work with India

INTERNATIONAL 0
Beijing, March 17: China on Monday said that it...
Load more

Popular news

India’s trade deficit dips to 3-year low of $14.05 billion in February

Economy 0
New Delhi, March 17: India's merchandise trade deficit narrowed...

A day after PM podcast, Gujarati reporter and fireman recall Godhra conspiracy

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 17: A day after Prime Minister...

China ‘appreciates’ PM Modi’s ‘positive remarks’, says willing to work with India

INTERNATIONAL 0
Beijing, March 17: China on Monday said that it...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge