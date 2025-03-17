Monday, March 17, 2025
EconomyNATIONALNews Alert

Starting SIPs at market peaks may create more wealth than timing the bottom: Report

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

New Delhi, March 17: Investors who start a systematic investment plan (SIP) near market peaks may accumulate more wealth than those who wait for a market downturn, according to a new report on Monday. This finding challenges the common belief that investing at market lows leads to better financial gains.

A report by ValueMetrics analysed historical data of the Nifty Smallcap 250 Index over the last 20 years, focusing on market cycles where the index fell by more than 15 per cent. It compared two types of investors — one who begins SIPs at market peaks and another who waits for a downturn before starting investments. Surprisingly, the analysis showed that those who invested at the peak often built more absolute wealth over time, even though investors who started at the bottom saw slightly higher percentage returns.

For example, an investor who started a monthly SIP of Rs 10,000 in January 2008, just before a 76 per cent market crash, would have invested Rs 20.7 lakh by March 2025 and accumulated Rs 91.5 lakh. This was achieved at an extended internal rate of return (XIRR) of 15.6 per cent, the report said.

In contrast, an investor who waited for the market to bottom out and started investing in March 2009 would have invested Rs 19.2 lakh and ended up with Rs 78.3 lakh, despite having a slightly higher XIRR of 15.9 per cent.

The report comes at a time when there is an ongoing debate about investing via SIPs during market volatility. According to ValueMetrics report, waiting for the perfect entry point can lead to missed opportunities, whereas consistent investments, even during market peaks, can create substantial wealth in the long run.

However, a recent report by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) showed that SIPs saw a strong surge in the financial year 2024-25, with contributions reaching Rs 2,63,426 crore (April-February).

IANS

Previous article
SC issues notice on plea for independent mechanism to appoint CAG
Next article
Baloch woman illegally enters Rajasthan from Pak border, claims threat to life
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Baloch woman illegally enters Rajasthan from Pak border, claims threat to life

Jaipur, March 17: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday detained a woman, claiming to be from Balochistan,...
NATIONAL

SC issues notice on plea for independent mechanism to appoint CAG

New Delhi, March 17: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to examine a plea seeking an independent and...
NATIONAL

Centre approves Chandrayaan-5 mission, to carry 250 kg rover to lunar surface: ISRO chief

New Delhi, March 17: The Central government has approved the Chandrayaan 5 mission, and it will carry a...
Economy

India’s smartphone exports surge 54 pc to surpass Rs 1.75 lakh crore in April-Feb

New Delhi, March 17: India’s smartphone exports crossed a staggering Rs 1.75 lakh crore ($21 billion) in 11...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Baloch woman illegally enters Rajasthan from Pak border, claims threat to life

NATIONAL 0
Jaipur, March 17: The Border Security Force (BSF) on...

SC issues notice on plea for independent mechanism to appoint CAG

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 17: The Supreme Court on Monday...

Centre approves Chandrayaan-5 mission, to carry 250 kg rover to lunar surface: ISRO chief

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 17: The Central government has approved...
Load more

Popular news

Baloch woman illegally enters Rajasthan from Pak border, claims threat to life

NATIONAL 0
Jaipur, March 17: The Border Security Force (BSF) on...

SC issues notice on plea for independent mechanism to appoint CAG

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 17: The Supreme Court on Monday...

Centre approves Chandrayaan-5 mission, to carry 250 kg rover to lunar surface: ISRO chief

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 17: The Central government has approved...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge