Wednesday, March 19, 2025
BSF DG reviews operational scenario, force’s preparedness in Mizoram, Assam

By: Agencies

Aizawl/Silchar (Assam), March 19: Border Security Force (BSF) Director General Daljit Singh Chawdhary, who is on a three-day visit to Mizoram and southern Assam, conducted a comprehensive review of the operational scenario, assessed the force’s preparedness and strength for border domination efforts.

A BSF spokesman said that on Wednesday, the BSF chief visited border outpost (BOP) Steamer Ghat in Shri Bhumi district (formerly Karimganj district) on the Bangladesh border where he interacted with troopers and received an operational briefing from the unit Commandant and reviewed border domination efforts.

He held a Sainik Sammelan and thereafter visited the riverine border area in a BSF watercraft, where he observed the complexities of securing the international border with Bangladesh.

The spokesman said that on Tuesday, the BSF Director General visited BOP Parva among other BOPs located along the Indo-Bangladesh border in Mizoram where he reviewed border domination measures and interacted with commanders and troopers deployed in the area.

He commended BSF personnel’s unwavering dedication and professionalism in securing the challenging border and encouraged them to continue performing their duties with the highest level of commitment and zeal. Later, he arrived at BSF’s Mizoram and Cachar (M&amp;C) frontier headquarters at Masimpur in Silchar (Assam) where he conducted a detailed operational review.

Chawdhary also interacted with officers and jawans during a Prahari Sammelan and had tea with them. The BSF chief was accompanied by BSF’s Additional Director General, Eastern Command, Ravi Gandhi, Inspector General, M&amp;C Frontier, Sanjay Kumar Misra, and other BSF officials.

The BSF head during his visit to Aizawl held discussions with Mizoram Governor, Gen Vijay Kumar Singh (retd) on numerous border-related issues. Meanwhile, acting on specific information, alert troopers apprehended three Bangladesh nationals along the international border in Meghalaya’s West Garo Hills District.

IANS

Kremlin says Ukrainian attacks on Russian energy facilities an attempt to disrupt peace talks
Bangladesh: Teachers declared 'unwanted' for supporting Awami League, barred from taking classes
