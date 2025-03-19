CAG report flags non-submission of UCs worth Rs 7460 cr

SHILLONG, March 18: The CAG, in its report on Finance Accounts 2023-24, has highlighted that the Meghalaya government has outstanding Utilization Certificates (UCs) amounting to Rs 7,460.84 crore for grants disbursed up to March 31, 2024.

Of this total, Rs 2,624.91 crore linked to 327 outstanding UCs has been cleared. However, as of March 31, 2024, 733 UCs amounting to Rs 4,835.93 crore remain pending. This includes 333 UCs worth Rs 2,261.91 crore from grants issued up to 2022-23, and an additional 400 UCs totalling Rs 2,574.02 crore for 2023-24. The report further notes that 122 UCs, amounting to Rs 424.77 crore, were submitted before their due date in 2023-24.

Among the outstanding UCs, 96 UCs involving Rs 1,921.54 crore are linked to Centrally Sponsored Schemes.

The CAG has cautioned that the non-submission of UCs raises concerns about whether the funds recorded in finance accounts have actually reached their intended beneficiaries.