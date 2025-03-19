Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Working to make a better future for coming generations: PM Modi

By: Agencies

New Delhi, March 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reaffirmed his commitment to shaping a better future for the next generations after his meeting with Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates.

Responding to the social media post by Gates on platform X, PM Modi said, “As always, an excellent meeting with Bill Gates. We spoke about diverse issues including tech, innovation, and sustainability towards making a better future for the coming generations.”

Gates is on his third visit to India in three years, engaging in high-level discussions about artificial intelligence, healthcare, agriculture, and digital transformation. His meeting with PM Modi was focused on India’s development vision, particularly the ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ goal — an initiative aimed at making India a developed nation by its centenary year of Independence. The discussions between Modi and Gates emphasised how AI and digital infrastructure can revolutionise healthcare, education, and agriculture.

“I had a great discussion with @narendramodi about India’s development, the path to Viksit Bharat 2047, and exciting advancements in health, agriculture, AI, and other sectors that are creating impact today,” Gates posted on X.

The India AI Mission and the Gates Foundation are expected to collaborate on several initiatives, leveraging technology to improve public services and create sustainable solutions. Gates also met Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to explore new opportunities for agricultural development.

Their conversation revolved around climate-resistant crops, biofortification, and AI-driven farming techniques, which can help Indian farmers tackle climate change and boost productivity.

“The Gates Foundation is already working with us, and today we discussed where we can expand that collaboration,” Chouhan said after the meeting. This visit holds special significance as it marks the 25th anniversary of the Bill &amp; Melinda Gates Foundation. For the first time, its Board of Trustees is convening in the Global South, with India chosen as the focal point of its global initiatives.

