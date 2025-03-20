Thursday, March 20, 2025
Diversity is India's strength, says Miss World Krystyna Pyszkova

By: Agencies

Hyderabad, March 20: Miss World Krystyna Pyszkova believes that diversity is the strength and power of India and that the entire world can learn from this. The Miss World 2024 on Thursday addressed a news conference organised by the Telangana government to announce that the state will be hosting the 72nd Miss World in May this year.

“I would say diversity is the strength and power of India because you have so many nations, you have so many languages, you have so many ethnicities. It’s beautiful. You have the strength because it is the sense of unity that connects all of it and the whole world can learn from that,” the Miss World said.

Pyszkova feels that Miss World has the same sense of unity. “We have a sense of unity where more than 180 contestants come from all around the world. We are different but we have the same vision and we are united. That’s the beauty with a purpose. That’s our mission and that’s what connects all of us,” she said.

On the upcoming edition of Miss World in Telangana, she said: “I am sure this year in May we all will be connected and bring the best festival that celebrates women’s empowerment.”

She stated that India has a special place not only in her heart but also in her journey as the Miss World as she began her journey here last year. She termed as unforgettable the atmosphere that she witnessed during the tour and was delighted to experience it again. The Czech model was impressed with what she learned during her visit to Telangana.

“India is inspiring. It is teaching all of us so many important things like understanding the spirits which I found out when I visited temples when I had a day to explore Telangana. You teach us values of understanding, gentleness of hearts and mainly the unifying love that represents diversity,” she said.

Miss World Limited Chairperson and CEO Julia Morley said that Miss World has always been more than a beauty pageant as it’s a platform for global goodwill, culture, and empowerment.

“Telangana, with its breathtaking landscapes, deep-rooted traditions, and modern outlook, is the perfect host for this celebration of global unity. We are excited to bring the world to Telangana and create a lasting impact,” she said.

Telangana’s Minister for Tourism and Culture Jupally Krishna Rao said it was a matter of pride that Hyderabad will be hosting Miss World 2025. Terming it a prestigious event, he said the state government was making all the arrangements for the event which would begin on May 7.

Tourism and Culture Secretary Smitha Sabharwal said the state was excited to host Miss World. She said that Telangana has a robust infrastructure, excellent connectivity, safety and orderliness, secured water, health and sanitation infrastructure and is known as vaccine capital of the world.

Listing out the strengths of the state and its accomplishments in all sectors, she said the state government has unveiled a tourism policy that aims to attract Rs 15,000 crore investments in the coming five years.

IANS

