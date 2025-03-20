Thursday, March 20, 2025
NATIONALNews Alert

Nagpur violence: Police file sedition case against Fahim Khan, five others

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Nagpur, March 20: The Nagpur Police have registered a sedition case against Fahim Khan, the mastermind of the March 17 violence, and five others. Khan has already been arrested and the court has sent him to judicial custody till March 20.

The Nagpur Cyber Crime Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Lohit Matani said, “A case of sedition has been registered against six persons, including Fahim Khan. Some people supported the violence against the police and praised it. The number may increase further. Some comments were made while supporting this attack, which further fuelled the riots. A case of sedition has been registered against the people who made such comments.“

He said that more than 300 social media accounts have been investigated in connection with the riots that broke out in Nagpur. Out of these, 140 accounts have been found to have objectionable posts and videos.

He added that the process of registering a case against all of them is underway. The DCP said the objectionable content was circulated from an account outside Nagpur. “Support for the riots has been expressed through some posts. This account is being investigated and it is also being looked into if they are from outside the country. Along with this, the social media account of the main accused, Fahim Khan, has also been investigated. Objectionable content was found on his account and the cyber department has registered a case in this regard also,” he added.

He said that the police are probing to find out the Bangladesh angle to the Nagpur violence. “Just because someone wrote Bangladesh in a post does not mean that it is linked to Bangladesh. A thorough investigation will have to be done for that,” he remarked.

He also said that four FIRs have been filed so far in the Nagpur riots case, containing more than 50 allegations. More FIRs will be filed. Earlier, the office of the Additional Director General of Police, Maharashtra State Cyber Department a media release issued on Wednesday night said more than 140 instances of objectionable content across Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube have been identified and reported.

In response, notices under Section 79(3)(b) of the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000 have been issued to facilitate the immediate takedown of such content. Additionally, notices under Section 94 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023 have been issued to uncover the real identities of the individuals operating these accounts. Strict legal action will be taken against those responsible for spreading such provocative content, he said.

IANS

Previous article
Govt’s infrastructure push to enable India’s logistics compete with China, US: Gadkari
Next article
Mumbai court grants mutual consent divorce to Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

State-owned IREDA launches 1st-ever perpetual bond to raise Rs 1,247 crore

New Delhi, March 20: State-owned renewable energy financier, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), on Thursday announced that...
NATIONAL

Mumbai court grants mutual consent divorce to Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma

New Delhi/Mumbai, March 20: A family court in Mumbai’s Bandra on Thursday allowed a mutual consent divorce plea...
NATIONAL

Govt’s infrastructure push to enable India’s logistics compete with China, US: Gadkari

New Delhi March 20: With the rapid development of infrastructure, the government aims to bring down logistics costs...
NATIONAL

Cabinet okays Rs 7,000 crore acquisition of India-made advanced artillery guns in big boost for self-reliance

New Delhi, March 20: The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

State-owned IREDA launches 1st-ever perpetual bond to raise Rs 1,247 crore

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 20: State-owned renewable energy financier, Indian...

Mumbai court grants mutual consent divorce to Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi/Mumbai, March 20: A family court in Mumbai’s...

Govt’s infrastructure push to enable India’s logistics compete with China, US: Gadkari

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi March 20: With the rapid development of...
Load more

Popular news

State-owned IREDA launches 1st-ever perpetual bond to raise Rs 1,247 crore

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 20: State-owned renewable energy financier, Indian...

Mumbai court grants mutual consent divorce to Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi/Mumbai, March 20: A family court in Mumbai’s...

Govt’s infrastructure push to enable India’s logistics compete with China, US: Gadkari

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi March 20: With the rapid development of...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge