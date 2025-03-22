Saturday, March 22, 2025
International forces fomenting instability in region surrounding Bharat, need to address this challenge: RSS

By: Agencies

Bengaluru, March 22: The RSS on Saturday raised concerns over international forces trying to foment instability in the entire region surrounding India and called for addressing the issue.

The ongoing Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) in its resolution on Saturday on the Bangladesh situation and plight of Hindus and other minorities there at the hands of Islamists, spoke about the global challenge and the need to address it.

The RSS stated, “There is a concerted effort on the part of some international forces to foment instability in the entire region surrounding Bharat by creating an atmosphere of distrust and confrontation pitting one country against another. “The ABPS calls upon thought leaders and scholars in international relations to keep vigil on such anti-Bharat atmosphere, activities of Pakistan and Deep State and expose them. The ABPS wishes to underscore the fact that the entire region has a shared culture, history and social bonds because of which any upheaval at one place raises concern throughout the region.” “The ABPS feels that all vigilant people should make efforts towards strengthening this shared legacy of Bharat and neighbouring countries,” the RSS noted.

The RSS said that a noteworthy fact was that Hindu society in Bangladesh has courageously resisted atrocities in a peaceful, collective and democratic way. “Also, it is commendable that this resolve found moral and psychological support from Hindu society in Bharat as well as from across the globe. Various Hindu organisations in Bharat and different countries voiced their concern against this violence and demanded security and honour of Bangladesh Hindus through demonstrations and petitions,” the RSS stated.

“The government of Bharat has expressed its resolve to stand with the Hindu and other minority communities of Bangladesh and the need for their protection. The government of Bharat has taken up the issue with the interim government in Bangladesh as well as on several global platforms. “The ABPS urges the government of Bharat to make all possible efforts to ensure the protection, dignity and well-being of the Hindu community in Bangladesh along with engaging the government of Bangladesh in continuous and meaningful dialogue,” the RSS stated.

