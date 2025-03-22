Saturday, March 22, 2025
Pressure Bangladesh to halt violence against Hindus: RSS to UN, global organisations

By: Agencies

Bengaluru, March 22: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has called upon the United Nations and global organisations to pressure the Bangladesh government to halt “violence” against Hindus in the South-Asian country.

At the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), the RSS passed a resolution over the plight of Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh. The resolution called upon different countries and global organisations to raise their voice in solidarity with Hindu and other minorities in Bangladesh.

The ABPS is of the view that it is incumbent on international organisations like the UN and the global community to take serious note of “inhumane treatment” meted out to Hindus and other minority communities in Bangladesh and pressure it to put a halt to these violent activities.

“The ABPS expresses its serious concern on the unabated and planned violence, injustice and opposition faced by the Hindu and other minority communities at the hands of radical Islamist elements in Bangladesh. This is a serious violation of human rights,” the RSS said.

The ABPS also called upon the Hindu community and leaders from different countries and international organisations to raise their voice in solidarity with the Hindu and other minority communities in Bangladesh, the RSS said.

“During the recent regime change in Bangladesh, several incidents of attacks on mutts, temples, Durgapuja mandals and educational institutions, desecration of deities, barbaric killings, looting of properties, abduction and molestation of women and forcible conversions are being continuously reported. To deny the religious angle of these incidents by claiming them to be only political is negation of truth as scores of victims of such incidents belong to Hindu and other minority communities only,” the resolution emphasised.

It further stated, “The persecution of Hindus and other minority communities, especially scheduled castes and scheduled tribes in Bangladesh at the hands of Islamist elements is nothing new. The continuous decline of the Hindu population in Bangladesh from 22 per cent in 1951 to 7.95 per cent today, indicates the existential crisis for them.”

“However, the governmental and institutional support for the violence and hatred witnessed during last year is a serious cause of concern. Along with this, the persistent anti-Bharat rhetoric in Bangladesh can severely damage the relationship between the two countries,” the RSS underlined.

IANS

