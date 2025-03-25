Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Allahabad bar body to go on indefinite strike over tainted judge’s transfer

By: Agencies

Prayagraj, March 24: The Allahabad High Court Bar Association on Monday announced that it will go on an indefinite strike from Tuesday to protest the proposed repatriation of Delhi High Court Justice Yashwant Varma to his parent court.
The announcement came after the Supreme Court Collegium confirmed its decision to recommend the transfer of Justice Varma, who is facing an inquiry over alleged discovery of a large sum of cash from his official residence in Delhi, following a fire incident. (PTI)

Ajay Seth appointed Finance Secretary
