Centre for aquatic biodiversity inaugurated in Khliehshnong

By Our Reporter

Shillong, March 24: Sohra has got a centre for aquatic biodiversity that will preserve snakeheads, a unique indigenous fish species of Meghalaya.

The Rs 95 lakh “Aqua Park-cum-Visitor Information Centre” was inaugurated by German Ambassador to India, Philipp Ackermann at Khliehshnong, Sohra, on Monday.

The Centre is established as a convergence project among Meghalaya’s Department of Fisheries, the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit or the German Corporation for International Cooperation (GIZ) and Khliehshnong Village Dorbar.

The financial contributions to the project include Rs 50 lakh from GIZ, Rs 35 lakh from the Fisheries Department and Rs 10 lakh from the Khliehshnong Village Dorbar.

The Fisheries Department allocated the funds under the aegis of Meghalaya State Aquaculture Mission 2.0 (2020-21). Designed by noted architect Aiban S Mawkroh, the project’s construction started on January 25, 2024.

After the inauguration of the project, the German Ambassador to India told the media that it is a wonderful project involving not only local fishery traditions and biodiversity but also the local community.

He said the Centre will show people, tourists, travellers and the citizens of Meghalaya what biodiversity is all about.

Praising the infrastructure and the architecture of the building, Ackermann said it has been very nicely exhibited since it is located in front of a lake which has lots of fish.

Asked about the involvement of the GIZ in the project, he said they have a partnership with India for green and sustainable development.

Stating that biodiversity is a huge factor in this partnership, he said preserving biodiversity, especially in countries like India exposed to climate change, growing population and growing middle class, is very important.

“It is wonderful to join hands with the Indian government and the Meghalaya government to develop this project,” he said, adding that although it is a small project, it has a charisma and an aura that inspires other projects.

Aldous L Mawlong, Director of Fisheries Department, said the objective of the project is to showcase the snakehead fish species of the region through the aquarium. She said the photographs at the Centre give a brief description of the project along with the aquarium.

“At present, we have four varieties of snakeheads. We will use the Centre for generating livelihood of the local community by way of collection of fees. Most importantly, it will be beneficial for the research scholars and students,” she said.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force (HoFF) Ranjit Singh Gill, MTDC director Alan West Kharkongor, Senior Advisor of GIZ Kenneth M Pala and architect Aiban S Mawroh were among those who were present.

Earlier in the day, Ackermann visited the longest known living root bridge at Law Adong Lai Kynthei, Mawkyrnot village. The ambassador’s visit to Mawkyrnot was a moment of pride for the local community, as he witnessed firsthand the centuries-old art of living root bridge construction, a practice that reflects the deep harmony between humans and nature.

A discussion was held on sustainable tourism, preserving indigenous knowledge, and the future of eco-friendly travel in Meghalaya. Community leaders were also present.

The highlight was the introduction of the UNDP supported North East Biodiversity Initiative Project that aims to conserve biodiversity while supporting local communities.

The ambassador expressed admiration for the collaboration between Meghalaya’s traditional architects and the Technical University of Munich (TUM). The Heritage Committee and the Living Bridge Foundation have been actively promoting indigenous architecture through conservation efforts.

Khongthaw, who is the Chairman of the Heritage Committee, apprised Ackermann about an ongoing exhibition in Munich, showcasing Meghalaya’s living root bridges. The exhibition will continue till September this year. He extended an invitation to Ackermann, hoping that the ambassador will visit the exhibition to further strengthen international collaborations.