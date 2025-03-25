SGH coal nexus: MDA govt orders physical verification

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 24: Acting on the recommendations of Justice (retired) BP Katakey-headed single-member committee, the state government has issued a direction to the South Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner for physical verification of the allegations of illegal mining of coal and its transportation in the district.

Justice Katakey on Monday said after complaints were received from four to five individuals, an inquiry committee was constituted. He said the committee, headed by environmentalist Naba Bhattacharjee, conducted an inquiry and submitted its report.

“As we need certain physical verification, the state government has directed the DC of South Garo Hills to do the job and submit a report within one week,” he said.

The Justice Katakey committee had earlier issued a direction for an aerial survey within 1 km radius of the coal dumps in East Jaintia Hills, West Khasi Hills, South West Khasi Hills and South Garo Hills districts.

Justice Katakey said the committee has received the reports of the survey but he refused to divulge the details, saying he needs some clarifications. He added that he is likely to get the clarifications by Tuesday.

He also refused to comment on the allegations that the government has been found wanting in stopping illegal coal mining even after the committee submitted more than two dozen interim reports before the High Court of Meghalaya.

Asked how authorities will differentiate between legal and illegal coal given the resumption of scientific mining in the state, he said as per hearsay, there is a clause in the permission that makes it mandatory for a mine owner to close all coal pits found within 1 km radius of his area of operation.

Justice Katakey said coal found outside the centralised coal depot is illegal and it is the government’s responsibility to act as per the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act.