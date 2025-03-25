Tuesday, March 25, 2025
EconomyNATIONALNews Alert

Stock market closes in green amid volatile trade, Sensex ends above 78,000

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Mumbai, March 25: The Indian stock market on Tuesday managed to stay in the green for the seventh straight session, though it gave up most of its early gains during volatile trade. The Sensex, which touched an intra-day high of 78,741.69, eventually closed at 78,017.19, rising 32.81 points or 0.04 per cent.

Similarly, the Nifty settled almost flat at 23,668.65, gaining only 10.30 points or 0.04 per cent. During the session, the Nifty traded within a range of 23,869.60 to 23,627.55. Despite the slight gains in the indices, market sentiment remained weak, with a majority of stocks witnessing selling pressure.

Out of all traded shares, 1,019 stocks advanced, while 2,868 declined, and 107 remained unchanged. Sector-wise, the IT sector was the only gainer, while other indices, including auto, capital goods, consumer durables, metal, oil and gas, power, PSU banks, realty and telecom, fell between 1 per cent and 1.5 per cent.

Among the top gainers on the Nifty were UltraTech Cement, Trent, Bajaj Finserv, Infosys, and Grasim Industries. On the other hand, IndusInd Bank, Dr Reddy’s Labs, and Coal India were among the major losers.

The broader market also saw a decline, with the BSE Midcap index falling 1 per cent, while the BSE Smallcap index dropped 1.6 per cent. Among sectoral indices, only the Nifty IT index closed in the green, while all others saw declines.

The biggest sectoral losses extended up to 2.16 per cent. Market experts believe that cautious investor sentiment and profit booking led to the choppy session, while global market trends and upcoming economic data will continue to influence the market movement in the coming days.

According to Vikram Kasat, Head-Advisory, PL Capital-Prabhudas Lilladher, the market’s winning streak stretched to a seventh straight session, with the Nifty closing above 23,600 and the Sensex surging over 1,000 points. “Focus now shifts to the upcoming US GDP growth report for the fourth quarter, scheduled for release on March 27, along with any fresh updates on trade tariffs,” he said.

IANS

Previous article
7th Act East Business Show inaugurated in Meghalaya
Next article
Lok Sabha passes Finance Bill 2025
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Assam Rifles chief stresses importance of maintaining security of India-Myanmar border & Kashmir

Shillong, March 25: Assam Rifles Director General, Lieutenant General Vikas Lakhera, on Tuesday, emphasised the importance of maintaining...
INTERNATIONAL

India and China review situation along LAC, early resumption of Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra

Beijing, March 25: India and China on Tuesday comprehensively reviewed the situation along the Line of Actual Control...
NATIONAL

Disaster is directly linked to climate change: Amit Shah

New Delhi, March 25: Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced the Disaster Management Amendment Bill in the Rajya...
MEGHALAYA

WKH health centre transitions to near net-zero electricity facility

Guwahati, March 25: A healthcare centre at Jaidoh in West Khasi Hills has announced its transition to becoming...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Assam Rifles chief stresses importance of maintaining security of India-Myanmar border & Kashmir

NATIONAL 0
Shillong, March 25: Assam Rifles Director General, Lieutenant General...

India and China review situation along LAC, early resumption of Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra

INTERNATIONAL 0
Beijing, March 25: India and China on Tuesday comprehensively...

Disaster is directly linked to climate change: Amit Shah

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 25: Union Home Minister Amit Shah...
Load more

Popular news

Assam Rifles chief stresses importance of maintaining security of India-Myanmar border & Kashmir

NATIONAL 0
Shillong, March 25: Assam Rifles Director General, Lieutenant General...

India and China review situation along LAC, early resumption of Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra

INTERNATIONAL 0
Beijing, March 25: India and China on Tuesday comprehensively...

Disaster is directly linked to climate change: Amit Shah

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 25: Union Home Minister Amit Shah...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge