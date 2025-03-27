Eco Talk: Global expert focuses on use of datasets from long-term monitoring for conservation

Guwahati, March 26: Premier biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak, as part of its comprehensive outreach programme, WeForNature, successfully hosted an insightful Eco Talk at the National Science Centre here on Tuesday. The event was organised in association with the National Science Centre, Guwahati.

The highlight of the event was an engaging talk delivered by Dr. Simon Tollington, a distinguished conservation scientist from the United Kingdom. With over two decades of experience in the field, Dr. Tollington is currently associated with the Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust, a globally recognised conservation organisation. His talk, titled ‘Using datasets from long-term monitoring programmes to inform conservation management: An example from Mauritius’, provided valuable insights into successful wildlife monitoring strategies implemented in Mauritius, a country in East Africa.

The primary objective of this event was to facilitate exposure to scientific approaches in conservation and encourage dialogue on effective wildlife monitoring practices. The event witnessed active participation from approximately sixty seven attendees, including faculty members, researchers, and selected students from leading universities in Guwahati, along with distinguished guests from relevant fields.

Udayan Borthakur, a senior scientist and Organising Secretary of Aaranyak, moderated the interactive session, actively engaging the participants. Dr Parag Jyoti Deka, Programme Manager of the Threatened Species Recovery Programme at Aaranyak, also contributed to the discussion.

Additionally, Premadhar Das, Education Officer at the National Science Centre, Guwahati, addressed the audience during the opening session of the event. The event was coordinated by Pranab Goswami, while Chinmoy Swargiary managed the documentation of the event.