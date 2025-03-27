Thursday, March 27, 2025
EnvironmentNews Alert

Eco Talk: Global expert focuses on use of datasets from long-term monitoring for conservation

By: Web Editor

Date:

Share post:

Guwahati, March 26: Premier biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak, as part of its comprehensive outreach programme, WeForNature, successfully hosted an insightful Eco Talk at the National Science Centre here on Tuesday. The event was organised in association with the National Science Centre, Guwahati.

The highlight of the event was an engaging talk delivered by Dr. Simon Tollington, a distinguished conservation scientist from the United Kingdom. With over two decades of experience in the field, Dr. Tollington is currently associated with the Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust, a globally recognised conservation organisation. His talk, titled ‘Using datasets from long-term monitoring programmes to inform conservation management: An example from Mauritius’, provided valuable insights into successful wildlife monitoring strategies implemented in Mauritius, a country in East Africa.

The primary objective of this event was to facilitate exposure to scientific approaches in conservation and encourage dialogue on effective wildlife monitoring practices. The event witnessed active participation from approximately sixty seven attendees, including faculty members, researchers, and selected students from leading universities in Guwahati, along with distinguished guests from relevant fields.

Udayan Borthakur, a senior scientist and Organising Secretary of Aaranyak, moderated the interactive session, actively engaging the participants. Dr Parag Jyoti Deka, Programme Manager of the Threatened Species Recovery Programme at Aaranyak, also contributed to the discussion.

Additionally, Premadhar Das, Education Officer at the National Science Centre, Guwahati, addressed the audience during the opening session of the event. The event was coordinated by Pranab Goswami, while Chinmoy Swargiary managed the documentation of the event.

 

Previous article
Tiger cub disappears in MP’s Panna Reserve, authority says ‘natural’
Next article
Stakeholders consulted for sustainable livelihoods, wild cats conservation in Dampa landscape

Related articles

Environment

Stakeholders consulted for sustainable livelihoods, wild cats conservation in Dampa landscape

Guwahati, March 27: A long-term conservation project that aims to facilitate sustainable livelihood and participatory conservation models, monitoring...
NATIONAL

Tiger cub disappears in MP’s Panna Reserve, authority says ‘natural’

Bhopal, March 27: The disappearance of a tiger cub from Panna Tiger Reserve (PTR) has once again brought...
NATIONAL

Manipur Police arrest six militants, three smugglers, seize drugs worth Rs 3.15 crore

Imphal, March 27: The Manipur Police have arrested six militants of different outfits and seized a cache of...
NATIONAL

‘Prachand Prahaar’, Army’s tri-service multi-domain warfare exercise in Arunachal Pradesh

New Delhi, March 27: In a powerful demonstration of joint operational capability, the Indian Army on Thursday conducted...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Stakeholders consulted for sustainable livelihoods, wild cats conservation in Dampa landscape

Environment 0
Guwahati, March 27: A long-term conservation project that aims...

Tiger cub disappears in MP’s Panna Reserve, authority says ‘natural’

NATIONAL 0
Bhopal, March 27: The disappearance of a tiger cub...

Manipur Police arrest six militants, three smugglers, seize drugs worth Rs 3.15 crore

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, March 27: The Manipur Police have arrested six...
Load more

Popular news

Stakeholders consulted for sustainable livelihoods, wild cats conservation in Dampa landscape

Environment 0
Guwahati, March 27: A long-term conservation project that aims...

Tiger cub disappears in MP’s Panna Reserve, authority says ‘natural’

NATIONAL 0
Bhopal, March 27: The disappearance of a tiger cub...

Manipur Police arrest six militants, three smugglers, seize drugs worth Rs 3.15 crore

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, March 27: The Manipur Police have arrested six...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge