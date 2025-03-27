FM Sitharaman discusses strengthening India-US business ties with US Chamber of Commerce CEO

New Delhi, March 27: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday met US Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Suzanne Clark to discuss the growing business ties between India and the United States.

The meeting, which took place here, also included US-India Business Council (USIBC) President Atul Keshap. FM Sitharaman expressed India’s appreciation for the strengthening business relationship between Indian and American enterprises. In a post on social media platform X, the Finance Ministry said: “Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Smt @nsitharaman met Ms @SuzanneUSCC, President and CEO, US Chamber of Commerce @USChamber, in New Delhi today, along with Mr Atul Keshap, President, @USIBC at @USChamber.”

The Finance Minister highlighted how increasing investments, innovation, and trade between the two nations are contributing to economic growth. Clark praised India’s ongoing economic reforms, particularly in the area of foreign direct investment (FDI).

She noted that these reforms have sparked greater interest from US businesses looking to expand their presence in India. According to the Finance Ministry, Clark also emphasised how cross-border investments and entrepreneurship are further strengthening the US-India partnership.

The discussions reaffirmed the commitment of both nations to deepening economic cooperation and boosting trade and investment opportunities. Meanwhile, last month, the Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal emphasised that India and the United States complement each other in trade rather than compete.

He said discussions were ongoing with various stakeholders to further strengthen trade relations between the two nations. Speaking at the NDTV Profit Conclave via a virtual address, Goyal highlighted India’s ambition to double bilateral trade with the US to $500 billion by 2030.

“This is a relationship between two friendly nations, trusted partners, and powerful democracies. We do not compete as much as we complement each other,” he said. He described the two nations as trusted partners and powerful democracies working together to enhance economic cooperation.

IANS