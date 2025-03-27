Friday, March 28, 2025
BusinessNATIONALNews Alert

FM Sitharaman discusses strengthening India-US business ties with US Chamber of Commerce CEO

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

New Delhi, March 27: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday met US Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Suzanne Clark to discuss the growing business ties between India and the United States.

The meeting, which took place here, also included US-India Business Council (USIBC) President Atul Keshap. FM Sitharaman expressed India’s appreciation for the strengthening business relationship between Indian and American enterprises. In a post on social media platform X, the Finance Ministry said: “Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Smt @nsitharaman met Ms @SuzanneUSCC, President and CEO, US Chamber of Commerce @USChamber, in New Delhi today, along with Mr Atul Keshap, President, @USIBC at @USChamber.”

The Finance Minister highlighted how increasing investments, innovation, and trade between the two nations are contributing to economic growth. Clark praised India’s ongoing economic reforms, particularly in the area of foreign direct investment (FDI).

She noted that these reforms have sparked greater interest from US businesses looking to expand their presence in India. According to the Finance Ministry, Clark also emphasised how cross-border investments and entrepreneurship are further strengthening the US-India partnership.

The discussions reaffirmed the commitment of both nations to deepening economic cooperation and boosting trade and investment opportunities. Meanwhile, last month, the Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal emphasised that India and the United States complement each other in trade rather than compete.

He said discussions were ongoing with various stakeholders to further strengthen trade relations between the two nations. Speaking at the NDTV Profit Conclave via a virtual address, Goyal highlighted India’s ambition to double bilateral trade with the US to $500 billion by 2030.

“This is a relationship between two friendly nations, trusted partners, and powerful democracies. We do not compete as much as we complement each other,” he said. He described the two nations as trusted partners and powerful democracies working together to enhance economic cooperation.

IANS

Previous article
CM Vijayan, Priyanka Gandhi criticise Centre for not supporting Wayanad rehabilitation
Next article
PM Modi speaks with King Philippe of Belgium, hails deepening bilateral ties

Related articles

NATIONAL

PM Modi speaks with King Philippe of Belgium, hails deepening bilateral ties

New Delhi, March 27:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke with King Philippe of Belgium, discussing shared...
NATIONAL

CM Vijayan, Priyanka Gandhi criticise Centre for not supporting Wayanad rehabilitation

Wayanad (Kerala), March 27: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi, and Leader of Opposition V.D....
NATIONAL

AFSPA revoked from Dibrugarh district; 3 Assam districts remain under Act’s purview

Guwahati, March 27: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has revoked the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA)...
NATIONAL

Amit Shah welcomes two more groups discarding separatism in J&K

Srinagar, March 27: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday that separatism is breathing its last in...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

PM Modi speaks with King Philippe of Belgium, hails deepening bilateral ties

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 27:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

CM Vijayan, Priyanka Gandhi criticise Centre for not supporting Wayanad rehabilitation

NATIONAL 0
Wayanad (Kerala), March 27: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan,...

AFSPA revoked from Dibrugarh district; 3 Assam districts remain under Act’s purview

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, March 27: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs...
Load more

Popular news

PM Modi speaks with King Philippe of Belgium, hails deepening bilateral ties

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 27:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

CM Vijayan, Priyanka Gandhi criticise Centre for not supporting Wayanad rehabilitation

NATIONAL 0
Wayanad (Kerala), March 27: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan,...

AFSPA revoked from Dibrugarh district; 3 Assam districts remain under Act’s purview

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, March 27: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge