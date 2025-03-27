Thursday, March 27, 2025
MEA dismisses report terming India ‘country of particular concern’

By: Agencies

New Delhi, March 26: India on Wednesday trashed a report by the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) and said its “persistent” attempts to cast aspersions on the country’s vibrant multicultural society reflect a “deliberate” agenda rather than a genuine concern for religious freedom.
In its reaction, New Delhi described the report as “biased and politically motivated” and said the efforts to “undermine” India’s standing as a beacon of democracy and tolerance will not succeed, adding the USCIRF should be designated as an “entity of concern”.
In its 2025 annual report, the USCIRF alleged that religious freedom conditions in India continued to deteriorate as attacks and discrimination against religious minorities continued to rise.
In its recommendation, the USCIRF also called for designating India as a “country of particular concern” or CPC, for engaging in and “tolerating systematic, ongoing, and egregious religious freedom violations, as defined by the International Religious Freedom Act (IRFA)”. (PTI)

