Friday, March 28, 2025
Defalcation case: CBI court sentences Gauhati HC ex-official to 6 years’ RI

By: Special Correspondent

GUWAHATI, Mar 28: The Special Judge of a CBI court here on Thursday sentenced a former record arranger of Gauhati High Court to six years’ rigorous imprisonment (RI) with a fine of Rs 1.8 lakh, in a case of defalcation registered 29 years back.

The CBI had registered the case against Wahed Ali, then record arranger of Gauhati High Court on October 15, 1996, and other persons, on the basis of a complaint of the Registrar (Judicial), Gauhati High Court on the allegation of defalcation of Rs 81,000 by Ali, who was deputed to the treasury and bank to collect money.

It was alleged that sensing danger of action against him, the accused record arranger deposited Rs 81,000 by treasury challan and allegedly submitted a letter informing he would refund the excess amount if any drawn by him from the treasury.

“Investigation established fraudulent withdrawal by the accused against T.A. bills by manipulating, tampering of original figures or by adding bogus name and amount in the bills. Accordingly, a total amount of Rs 38,88,050 was embezzled,” an official statement said.

“After completion of the investigation, a chargesheet was filed by CBI on September 5, 2000 against the accused who has been convicted and sentenced by the court,” the statement said.

