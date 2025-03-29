Saturday, March 29, 2025
NATIONALNews Alert

16 Maoists killed in fierce encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

Sukma, March 29:  Security forces eliminated 16 Maoists in an intense encounter in the Kerlapal area of Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on Saturday. The gunfight erupted as part of a joint anti-Maoist operation launched by the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) based on specific Intelligence regarding Maoist presence in the region.

Officials confirmed that the joint team moved into the area on March 28, and intermittent firing between security forces and the insurgents continued into early Saturday morning. Following the successful operation, search teams have been deployed to comb through the encounter site and the surrounding forested terrain.

Authorities stated that a detailed report will be released once the operation concludes. Sukma, one of the worst Maoist-affected districts in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region, has witnessed multiple violent confrontations between Maoists and security personnel over the years.

The encounter comes a day after a soldier was injured in Narayanpur district due to an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast triggered by Maoists. Additionally, on March 1, two Maoists were gunned down in the Kistaram police station limits of Sukma.

February saw an escalation in anti-Naxal operations in the Bastar region, with at least 40 Maoists neutralised. On February 9, a record 31 insurgents carrying a combined bounty of Rs 1.10 crore were killed in Bijapur.

Other major operations included the killing of a Maoist with an Rs 8 lakh bounty in Kanker-Narayanpur on February 3 and eight Naxalites eliminated in Gangalur, Bijapur on February 1. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has previously asserted that the ongoing anti-Naxal operations are in their final phase and that Maoism will be entirely eradicated from the country by March 2026.

IANS

Previous article
Concern over delay in implementation of grants

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Rescuers work at the site of a high-rise building under construction that collapsed after a 7.7-magnitude earthquake in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday

Rescuers work at the site of a high-rise building under construction that collapsed after a 7.7-magnitude earthquake in...
MEGHALAYA

VPP suspends Adelbert for ‘anti-party activities’

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 28: In what can be termed a major bolt from the blue, the Voice...
SPORTS

NEHUSU and KSU move Education Ministry against appointment of Pro-VCs

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 28: The North-Eastern Hill University Students' Union (NEHUSU) and the Khasi Students' Union (KSU),...
MEGHALAYA

Opp wants KHADC to manage LP education

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 28: The Opposition in the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) has asked the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Rescuers work at the site of a high-rise building under construction that collapsed after a 7.7-magnitude earthquake in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday

INTERNATIONAL 0
Rescuers work at the site of a high-rise building...

VPP suspends Adelbert for ‘anti-party activities’

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 28: In what can be...

NEHUSU and KSU move Education Ministry against appointment of Pro-VCs

SPORTS 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 28: The North-Eastern Hill University...
Load more

Popular news

Rescuers work at the site of a high-rise building under construction that collapsed after a 7.7-magnitude earthquake in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday

INTERNATIONAL 0
Rescuers work at the site of a high-rise building...

VPP suspends Adelbert for ‘anti-party activities’

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 28: In what can be...

NEHUSU and KSU move Education Ministry against appointment of Pro-VCs

SPORTS 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 28: The North-Eastern Hill University...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge