Saturday, March 29, 2025
NATIONALNews Alert

Prayagraj: IAF Chief Engineer shot dead at home in high-security Air Force Colony

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh), March 29: A Chief Engineer of the Indian Air Force (IAF), identified as SN Mishra (50), was shot dead in his home in the high-security Bamrauli Air Force Colony in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj area during the early hours of Saturday.

According to officials, Mishra was shot by an unidentified assailant through the window while he was asleep at around 3 a.m. on Saturday. By the time family members rushed to his room after hearing the gunshot, the attacker had fled.

Mishra was immediately taken to the Army Hospital, where he was declared dead, according to a police official. Following the incident, Air Force officers and police teams reached the scene and launched an investigation.

CCTV footage from the area is being examined to identify and apprehend the assailants. The shocking murder has raised serious concerns about the security of IAF personnel within the Air Force Colony, which is guarded round-the-clock.

The main gate of the colony is manned by Air Force personnel, and entry is strictly regulated. However, the IAF has not issued any statement regarding the incident so far.

Meanwhile, no arrests have been made so far in the case, and police remain on the scene conducting further investigations into the shocking murder in a high security zone. This attack comes amid rising concerns over the safety of Indian military officials.

The incident has drawn parallels to a recent case in Patiala, where 12 Punjab Police personnel allegedly assaulted Army Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath and his son over a parking dispute on the night of March 13-14.

The Indian Army has demanded a fair and transparent probe into the assault. Earlier this week, another Indian Army officer was found dead in a parking lot at Dipatoli cantonment in Ranchi. The officer had been stationed in Ranchi since 2019.

IANS

Previous article
Curfew lifted in Nepal, 51 pro-monarchy protesters arrested after deadly violence
Next article
694 people feared killed in quake, says Myanmar military leader as rescue operations continue

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Earthquake leaves 10 dead, 101 missing in Bangkok

Bangkok, March 29: Ten people were dead, 16 were injured, and 101 others remained missing in the capital,...
NATIONAL

India’s economic growth needs to be fuelled by ratepayers: Finance Secretary

New Delhi, March 29: Newly-appointed Finance Secretary Ajay Seth said on Saturday that India's economic growth needs to...
INTERNATIONAL

Mass protest erupts in Nepal’s Maitighar Mandala over journalist’s death

Kathmandu, Mar 29: A wave of outrage has gripped Nepal's media community on Saturday following the tragic death...
NATIONAL

Illicit import of areca nuts from Myanmar, farmers in Mizoram facing severe challenges: CM

Aizawl, March 29: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma said on Friday that due to the illegal import of 'areca...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Earthquake leaves 10 dead, 101 missing in Bangkok

INTERNATIONAL 0
Bangkok, March 29: Ten people were dead, 16 were...

India’s economic growth needs to be fuelled by ratepayers: Finance Secretary

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 29: Newly-appointed Finance Secretary Ajay Seth...

Mass protest erupts in Nepal’s Maitighar Mandala over journalist’s death

INTERNATIONAL 0
Kathmandu, Mar 29: A wave of outrage has gripped...
Load more

Popular news

Earthquake leaves 10 dead, 101 missing in Bangkok

INTERNATIONAL 0
Bangkok, March 29: Ten people were dead, 16 were...

India’s economic growth needs to be fuelled by ratepayers: Finance Secretary

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 29: Newly-appointed Finance Secretary Ajay Seth...

Mass protest erupts in Nepal’s Maitighar Mandala over journalist’s death

INTERNATIONAL 0
Kathmandu, Mar 29: A wave of outrage has gripped...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge