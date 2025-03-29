Saturday, March 29, 2025
NATIONALNews Alert

South Korea: Thousands hold rallies in Seoul for, against Yoon’s impeachment

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

Seoul, March 29: Tens of thousands of people staged rallies in South Korea’s Seoul on Saturday, either demanding the ouster or reinstatement of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, who was impeached over his short-lived martial law invocation in December.

Both sides called on the Constitutional Court for a prompt ruling on Yoon’s impeachment trial, as the court has yet to announce its ruling date on the case. An estimated 15,000 protesters gathered near Gyeongbok Palace, holding up picket signs demanding Yoon’s “immediate ouster” and chanting “End insurrection and embrace a new world.” Police blocked traffic in nearby lanes.

“What the Constitutional Court must uphold is the safeguarding of democracy on this land and a ruling for an ouster,” Kim Jae-ha, a leader of the civic group behind the rally, said. “There are limits to public sentiment. The Constitutional Court will be kicked out of the public’s heart if warnings against it accumulate,” he said.

The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) and four other opposition parties also staged a separate rally in Gwanghwamun, central Seoul, where DP floor leader Park Chan-dae declared: “Where Yoon should be is in prison.

He will attempt martial law again if he is not ousted.” On Yoon’s side, an estimated 23,000 people gathered in central Seoul for what has become a regular weekend rally, denouncing his impeachment as “null and void,” and demanding a Constitutional Court ruling in his favour.

The protesters had planned to stage a mass march toward the Constitutional Court but canceled it due to safety concerns. Save Korea, a Christian civic group, hosted a separate rally near the National Assembly in the western Seoul area of Yeouido, attended by about 3,000 participants, including several lawmakers from the ruling People Power Party, Yonhap news agency reported.

Taking the podium, Rep. Yoon Sang-hyun accused the Constitutional Court of dereliction of its duties for failing to set a date for Yoon’s impeachment ruling, demanding the court “not delay and deliver its ruling next week.”

IANS

Previous article
India aims Rs 3 lakh cr in defence production by 2029 with Rs 50,000 cr in exports
Next article
India, US agree to finalise first tranche of bilateral trade agreement by fall 2025

Related articles

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

First look of G V Prakash-starrer ‘Blackmail’ released

Chennai, Mar 29: Actor Mohan Ravi on Saturday released the first look of director Mu Muran’s much-awaited action...
INTERNATIONAL

India, US agree to finalise first tranche of bilateral trade agreement by fall 2025

New Delhi, March 29: In a bid to expand their bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030, India...
NATIONAL

India aims Rs 3 lakh cr in defence production by 2029 with Rs 50,000 cr in exports

New Delhi, March 29: The government on Saturday said it aims to achieve Rs 3 lakh crore in...
NATIONAL

Maoist stronghold Chhattisgarh recorded 267 violent incidents in 2024: Data

New Delhi, March 29: In 2024, the maximum number of 267 violent incidents involving Maoists took place in...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

First look of G V Prakash-starrer ‘Blackmail’ released

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Chennai, Mar 29: Actor Mohan Ravi on Saturday released...

India, US agree to finalise first tranche of bilateral trade agreement by fall 2025

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 29: In a bid to expand...

India aims Rs 3 lakh cr in defence production by 2029 with Rs 50,000 cr in exports

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 29: The government on Saturday said...
Load more

Popular news

First look of G V Prakash-starrer ‘Blackmail’ released

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Chennai, Mar 29: Actor Mohan Ravi on Saturday released...

India, US agree to finalise first tranche of bilateral trade agreement by fall 2025

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 29: In a bid to expand...

India aims Rs 3 lakh cr in defence production by 2029 with Rs 50,000 cr in exports

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 29: The government on Saturday said...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge