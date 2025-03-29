Saturday, March 29, 2025
Two-day hands-on training on spinal manual therapy hosted by USTM

By: Agencies

Guwahati, March 29: The Department of Physiotherapy, University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM), successfully organized a two-day hands-on training workshop on Spinal Manual Therapy from March 27-28, 2025.

The programme aimed at enhancing the knowledge and practical skills of physiotherapy students and professionals, featuring expert resource person Dr. Satyen Bhattacharya, Associate Professor at Burdwan Institute of Medical and Life Sciences, West Bengal.

The workshop was inaugurated by USTM Vice Chancellor, Prof. G. D. Sharma, who addressed the participants with an encouraging speech, emphasizing the significance of hands-on training in manual therapy for improving patient outcome

Dr. Satyen Bhattacharya provided in-depth insights into various manual therapy techniques for spinal conditions, equipping participants with essential skills in the field. The inaugural session concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Dr. Pooja Chaudhuri, HOD & Associate Professor, Department of Physiotherapy, USTM.

Following the inauguration, participants engaged in hands-on training sessions, focusing on the assessment and application of different schools of thought in manual therapy, including Maitland, Mulligan, and McKenzie approaches, which are essential for spinal rehabilitation.

The event highlighted the importance of evidence-based practices in physiotherapy, ensuring a comprehensive understanding of safe and effective treatment techniques. Interactive discussions and case study presentations further enriched the learning experience, allowing participants to engage with real-world clinical scenarios.

Throughout the two-day workshop, attendees gained hands-on exposure to various spinal manual therapy techniques. The event concluded with a valedictory session and a certificate distribution ceremony, recognizing the dedication of participants and the invaluable contributions of the resource person. The workshop was a significant step towards advancing professional competencies in spinal manual therapy.

 

