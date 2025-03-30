BJP panel hints at charges of coal illegalities standing true

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 29: The State BJP fact-finding committee investigating allegations of illegal coal mining and transportation has confirmed that its preliminary findings support these claims.

“There is no doubt that illegal mining is taking place. Illegal transportation of coal is also rampant. What we have discovered is that the Salang-Athiabari road to Assam is being used extensively for this activity. A significant amount of illegal coal is being transported through this route,” said State BJP vice president Bernard N Marak, who heads the fact-finding committee.

While refusing to disclose further details, Marak stated that the committee is verifying its findings and compiling every minute detail to strengthen its report.

When asked about other coal-rich areas, such as East Jaintia Hills, he confirmed that reports from all coal-producing districts are being compiled. He reiterated that large-scale illegal coal transportation is occurring across multiple regions.

Marak added that the committee is in the final stages of preparing its report, which will be submitted to the BJP state president next week for further discussions and the next course of action

“We are already working on the report and have gathered all the necessary details. The final presentation will be ready by Monday, and we will submit it by Tuesday,” he added.

Initially given 40 days to conduct the investigation, the committee requested an additional two weeks due to disruptions caused by recent elections — a request that was granted. The inquiry involves on-the-ground inspections and consultations with civil society groups, whose inputs are being incorporated into the findings.

Once finalised, the report will first be submitted to the BJP’s state head office and, as per protocol, forwarded to the central leadership in Delhi.

This investigation comes amid the party’s intensified efforts to expose the extent of illegal coal mining and transportation in the state.

Marak also referenced recent revelations by the one-man committee led by retired Justice BP Katakey, which is responsible for ensuring the state government complies with the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) directives on coal mining.