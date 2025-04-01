Tuesday, April 1, 2025
Punjab isn’t Kejriwal’s personal jagir: Sirsa slams AAP convener for use of state resources

By: Agencies

New Delhi, April 1: Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa has mounted a sharp attack on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of exploiting Punjab’s resources for personal and political gains.

In a strongly worded post on X on Tuesday, Sirsa, who holds the portfolios of Food &amp; Supplies, Industry, and Forest & Environment in the Delhi government, questioned Kejriwal’s frequent use of Punjab’s state helicopter.

“Punjab isn’t Kejriwal’s personal jagir! Why is Arvind Kejriwal using Punjab’s state helicopter like his personal ride? In what official capacity? Who gave CM Bhagwant Mann the right to hand over Punjab’s resources to serve AAP high command?” Sirsa wrote.

He further criticized the Punjab government, highlighting the state’s financial distress and governance issues. “Punjab is buried under debt. Farmers are in distress, youth are jobless, industries are collapsing… and public money is being blown on Kejriwal’s VIP luxuries!” he alleged. T

he Delhi minister called out Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, demanding an explanation for the apparent misuse of state resources. “Is he Punjab’s CM or Kejriwal’s travel agent?” Sirsa asked, indicating that Mann was prioritising Kejriwal’s political activities over Punjab’s governance.

The controversy comes as Kejriwal visits Ludhiana again, his second in a fortnight. He is set to address a rally on Tuesday and lead a march against the drug menace on Wednesday as part of the Punjab government’s ‘Yudh Nashe De Virudh’ (War Against Drugs) campaign.

Volunteers from the National Service Scheme (NSS) and National Cadet Corps (NCC) are also expected to participate in the march. His visit comes in the run-up to the Ludhiana West Assembly bypoll, the dates for which are yet to be declared but which has become a battle of prestige for the ruling AAP. The election has been necessitated following the death of AAP’s Gurpreet Singh Gogi on January 11.

IANS

Previous article
India’s most-capped women’s player Vandana Katariya bids farewell to international hockey
Next article
NRI remittances soar to record $129.4 billion in 2024, India retains top rank

Related articles

NATIONAL

PM Modi and Chilean President hold bilateral talks at Hyderabad House

New Delhi, April 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font at the...
NATIONAL

German woman raped by cab driver in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, April 1: A 25-year-old German woman was allegedly raped by a cab driver on the outskirts of...
News Alert

Rohit-Kohli to retain A+ BCCI contracts, Iyer to return but Kishan may remain out: Sources

Mumbai, April 1: Indian batting stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are all set to retain their A+...
Economy

NRI remittances soar to record $129.4 billion in 2024, India retains top rank

New Delhi, April 1: Indians working abroad sent home a record $129.4 billion in 2024 with the highest-ever...

