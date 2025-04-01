The Manufacturing sector and the 10-billion-dollar economy

Editor,

The Assembly session recently concluded and I think most people didn’t pay attention to what issues were being discussed in the House.The most pertinent question was raised by the MLA from North Shillong,Mr Adelbert Nongrum. Nongrum raised the point about the importance of the manufacturing sector and asked the government what it is doing to boost the growth of the manufacturing sector to make it realise its dream of turning Meghalaya into a 10 billion dollar economy by 2028.Interestingly the Chief Minister didn’t give a clear-cut answer but went on to explain about the method of how the gross domestic product is calculated.There are two methods of calculating the GDP in India: the first method is based on economic activity at factor cost and the second method is based on expenditure at market prices.The Chief Minister explained the second method which ironically is unrelated to the question raised by the MLA from North Shillong.

If Meghalaya attained its goal of becoming a 10 billion dollar economy, it would roughly translate to a GDP per-capita of around 2 lakh which is almost double the current GDP per capita.This would signify a significant achievement in growth and we will definitely move up the economic ladder and be at par with states in the country that are currently sitting mid-table in the GDP per-capita ranking. For Meghalaya to achieve such a lofty milestone and have a sustainable growth, the manufacturing sector should be the bedrock of the economic road map.The manufacturing sector has always been and will always be the backbone of the economy;it is interesting that in normal conversation too when a person is being asked to be tough and resilient, he/she is told to grow a backbone.

The Government is currently throwing its weight behind the tourism sector hoping it will steer the economy of the state to greater heights. However dangers of over-reliance on the tourism sector to boost growth and development cannot be overstated.The Covid pandemic has laid bare the dangers of too much focus and reliance on the tourism sector.One reason why the Sri Lankan economy collapsed was because it was over reliant on the tourism sector while Thailand and Vietnam were able to weather the Covid storm primarily because they have a strong manufacturing sector.Closer home,the tourism sector in Goa is going through a midlife crisis and this will have a huge impact on its economy since tourism contributes almost 17 percent to its economy and employs roughly 35 percent of its population.

On a positive note,as far as our state is concerned, Prime Meghalaya which was initiated by the current Chief Minister is a path breaking initiative and for our state to be at par with some of the most industrially advanced states in the country,much more needs to be done to boost the growth of the manufacturing sector.

Yours etc.,

Gary Marbaning,

Via email

No Preacher of Hate

Editor,

I am writing in response to the misunderstandings that arose from the recent talk show held in Shillong on March 24, 2025, which many believe has hurt the sentiments of numerous members of society. As an active participant in this event, I wish to state the following:

1. I fully respect my fellow citizens’ right to express their opinions and engage in rebuttals. My intention in responding is to provide perspective and address any misunderstandings. I do not seek to justify my actions alone; rather, any justification must come from a higher authority or higher being.

2. I engaged in thorough preparation before the talk show, articulating points for the specific public discourse. One notable point I made was: “Ka shad, ka kmen kaba ngi ong ka kolshor kan ym don lymda don ka rep kba, u kba u iasoh bad ka ngeit Blei, mane Blei,” which translates to: “Dances/festivals that we consider cultural will not occur without rice cultivation. For the Hynniewtrep people, rice cultivation is linked to the divine.” My references to indigenous dances and festivals are rooted in this cultural context.

5. Revered cultural and religious dances such as Shad Sukra, Behdeinkhlam, and Shad Suk Mynsiem are intrinsically linked to the primordial agricultural activities of our ancestors. These dances not only reflect religious elements but also capture the essence of the socio-cultural, economic, and political life within the Hynniewtrep community. However, I am particularly concerned about the deteriorating environmental conditions in our State and the decade-long decline of 3.99% in rice cultivation area in the Jaintia Hills, as this will impact not only the economy but also the socio-religious and cultural practices of our indigenous people.

6. The “Shad cement” comment made during the discussion was intended metaphorically and should be understood within the proper context of our dialogue. It does not equate “Shad cement” with any revered indigenous festival and does not suggest replacing it. I have no intention of disrespecting or belittling the belief system of the adherents of the indigenous faith of Hynniewtrep community.

7. In the recent rejoinder to the Shillong Times, I expressed, “To my own ‘kur and kha’ (kith and kin) and the general members of society who were offended by the ‘shad cement’ comment, I owe an unconditional apology.” I want to reaffirm that I stand by my words and sincerely appeal to everyone not to doubt my sincerity.

8. As a citizen actively involved in movements aimed at fostering unity among diverse communities in our State, it pains me to see how the nuances of the discussions and comments from the talk show were perceived as offensive and hurtful. Therefore, I reiterate my unconditional apology to my “nia ruit, pa ruit, pa heh, pa diah, bei heh, bei khian, san pun, mai dong, kong mai” (these are indigenous terms for our paternal, maternal and societal relations) and groups such as the Sien Raij, Shillong, etc.

9. I feel privileged to have been raised in a family that taught us the values of both Indigenous and Biblical traditions. Life is an evolution in itself and through this journey, I learned to embrace the language of faith over the language of religion. I discovered the language of love as opposed to the language of religion, which can foster hate. I learned to speak the language of peace instead of the language of religion, which can lead to war. I chose to communicate the language of justice rather than the language of religion which often results in exploitation and enslavement.

10. Finally, I earnestly urge my “kur and kha” and fellow citizens to remain committed to justice, peace, communal harmony, and equality in all aspects of life. Let us not be misled by divisive politics that seek to create discord and confusion.

Yours etc.,

Kyrsoibor Pyrtuh,

Via email

The world needs healing- Who will heal it?

Editor,

Michael Jackson’s song “Heal the world/ Make it a Better Place/ for you and for me and the entire human race,” was a song that was very close to my heart while I was in school. Then, I had liked it for the rhythm and the tune and honestly, I never really gave the lyrics so much thought. All that mattered was that it was a very nice song to sing and very pleasant to the ears. Today, when I go back to this song, I realise that our world really needs a lot of healing. The world we are living in is unwell and ailing. What is it that ails our world? Climate change, diseases, poverty, inequality, political unrest, diseases, violence, hatred, anger, aggression and a lot more. Across the world, people are falling prey to some form of illness in society.

What I fear most is the state of mind of people both young and old. As human beings what is revealed or what can be read of people is just a tiny percentage of what lies buried in their minds. Mental stress and pressure has increased at an alarming rate. Mental stress does not discriminate and distinguish. It can trigger anything in anyone. How many of us are able to deal with these pressures daily and how many of us are submerged in this hell hole?

It is here that the parent in me is filled with fear. I fear for the lives and future of our children who are living in this world of pain. I fear of what is to become of them in the years to come. Every parent struggles to make ends meet and to give their children the best that they can afford to in this world. Alongside the basic necessities of food, clothing and shelter we long to give them all that would not make them feel left out in this rat race of competition and partiality. We try to arm them with education and skills that would help them face the world with courage so they can brave myriad challenges without fear. We want no harm to come their way as we do not want them to fall prey to hardships, pain, trials and tribulations. To give them the best and keep them safe is the priority of every parent. We do it not because it is our duty and responsibility but because of the love, affection and devotion that we have for them. If we see them in pain and in fear, in disarray and confused, it causes distress and heartaches. But the real world is where we experience aggression and violence, rape and murders, abuses of various forms that are corroding the society and if left unchecked will turn the world into a place that is unliveable.

Hence it is a priority to make our homes and educational institutions safe and happy. We need to nurture children with kindness and compassion so that they learn and internalise fellow feelings and a fraternal spirit. We need to mould their young minds into becoming upright and conscientious human beings. Educational institutions are temples of education that can teach our children not only mechanical learning but life lessons. Education is not only about securing high marks but most importantly for receiving love, kindness, generosity and empathy.

As a society we need to focus on safeguarding the lives of people, especially the youths who today are facing numerous challenges that is debilitating their health and well-being. After all they are the future pillars of society. If the pillars are weak the structure will crumble and fall. It is our bounden duty to explore ways and means to make this world a better and most importantly a safer place for our children. Shouldn’t we start looking closely for a cure to heal the world? Shouldn’t we hand over a healthy world to our future of tomorrow?

Yours etc.,

Jenniefer Dkhar,

Via email