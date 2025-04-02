Wednesday, April 2, 2025
INTERNATIONALNews Alert

Bangladesh: Over 100 hospitalised after eating contaminated street food

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

Dhaka, April 2: Over 100 people, including children, in Bangladesh fell severely ill after eating contaminated street food at an Eid fair, raising concerns over the deteriorating food safety standards in the South Asian nation. Ninety-five of them were admitted to the Abhaynagar Upazila of Jessore. Ten of them were sent to Khulna Medical College Hospital as they were in critical condition.

The vendor has reportedly been absconding after the incident, according to local media reports. “We all fell ill after returning home at night. We were admitted to the hospital on Tuesday morning,” a patient told leading daily Prothom Alo.

Raghuram Chandra, a duty doctor, said that this condition was caused by bacteria in food. Most of the patients have experienced stomach pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, and fever. “My entire family went to the Eid fair on Monday night and ate ‘fuchka’ from that shop. Everyone fell ill after coming home at night. I didn’t eat ‘fuchka’. I admitted everyone to the hospital that night. Since the condition of four of them was critical, I admitted them to Khulna Medical College Hospital,” said a family member of a victim.

The police stated they were aware of the incident and were searching for the fuchka vendor. “We have heard about the incident. We are looking for the petty trader,” said Abdul Alim, officer-in-charge of Abhaynagar Police Station.

The incident has raised concerns over food safety standards in Bangladesh. Recently, local media reported that the rise of substandard products in Bangladesh has become a serious concern in Bangladesh. The absence of Muhammad Yunus led to interim government intervention has given rise to the growing practice of selling substandard products for extra profit.

According to a report in the country’s leading newspaper, The Daily Star, the state of food safety in Bangladesh, as reflected in various studies that have detected harmful chemicals in vegetables, fruits, fish, poultry, milk, and other food items, remains quite concerning.

IANS

Previous article
Lalu Prasad Yadav flown to Delhi for medical treatment as health deteriorates
Next article
Centre gets record dividend of Rs 74,106 crore from PSUs

Related articles

Disaster

Solar fences lifeline to education at schools vulnerable to invasion by wild elephants

Guwahati, April 2:  The normal course of life of common people is severely affected when human elephant conflict...
Business

Centre gets record dividend of Rs 74,106 crore from PSUs

New Delhi, April 2: The government has received a record Rs 74,016 crore as dividends from Central public...
NATIONAL

Lalu Prasad Yadav flown to Delhi for medical treatment as health deteriorates

Patna, April 2: RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav was flown to New Delhi for medical examination and treatment...
NATIONAL

Bill not linked to religion, it’s prospective and not retrospective: Kiren Rijiju flays naysayers

New Delhi, April 2: Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday tore into the Opposition for...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Solar fences lifeline to education at schools vulnerable to invasion by wild elephants

Disaster 0
Guwahati, April 2:  The normal course of life of...

Centre gets record dividend of Rs 74,106 crore from PSUs

Business 0
New Delhi, April 2: The government has received a...

Lalu Prasad Yadav flown to Delhi for medical treatment as health deteriorates

NATIONAL 0
Patna, April 2: RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav was...
Load more

Popular news

Solar fences lifeline to education at schools vulnerable to invasion by wild elephants

Disaster 0
Guwahati, April 2:  The normal course of life of...

Centre gets record dividend of Rs 74,106 crore from PSUs

Business 0
New Delhi, April 2: The government has received a...

Lalu Prasad Yadav flown to Delhi for medical treatment as health deteriorates

NATIONAL 0
Patna, April 2: RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav was...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge