HM Shah takes a swipe at Opposition, says Lalu’s call for stricter Waqf laws finally answered

New Delhi, April 2: Addressing the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, asserted that misconceptions about the Waqf (Amendment) Bill were being deliberately spread by certain parties to bolster their vote banks.

He said that the proposed legislation was in line with fulfilling the wishes of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, something the opposition had failed to do. The Home Minister explained that the new law might not have been necessary had the Waqf (Amendment) Act of 2013, passed under the Congress-led UPA II government, not been rushed through just months before the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

At that time, Lalu Prasad, whose party had been part of the ruling coalition before withdrawing and later offering support, had raised concerns about the state of Waqf properties. Quoting Lalu Prasad, HM Amit Shah said: “We welcome the amendment bill presented by the government. I support the statements made by (BJP’s) Shahnawaz Hussain and others.

Most of the land has been grabbed, be it government-owned or otherwise. People in the Waqf Board have sold all the prime land. In Patna, apartments have been constructed on Dak Bungalow property.

There has been a lot of loot like this.” The Home Minister further quoted the RJD leader’s call for tougher action: “We support the amendments, but we want you (the UPA government) to bring in a strict law in the future and put such people behind bars.” While sharing this, HM Shah smilingly pointed to the Opposition benches and remarked: “Lalu Prasad’s wishes were not fulfilled by them (Congress-led UPA), but Prime Minister Narendra Modi is doing it. Lalu ji had asked for a stricter law.”

The Home Minister also reiterated that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, was not aimed at any particular religion and that the Congress and other opposition parties were spreading misinformation about the bill to serve their vote-bank politics.

IANS